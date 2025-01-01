Menu
Account
Sign In
Low Kilometers! This Rav 4 Features a Hybrid 2.5L Engine, Continuously Variable Transmission, Silver Sky Metallic Exterior, Black Interior, 8-Way Adjustable Driver Seat, 4-Way Adjustable Passenger Seat, Lane Tracing Assist, Front & Rear Collision Mitigation, Pre-Collision System, Blind Spot Monitor, Tilting & Telescoping Steering Wheel, Infotainment Center, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone Climate Controls, LED Brake Lights, 18 Aluminum Wheels. SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available. <br> <br><i>-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --</i>

2021 Toyota RAV4

49,144 KM

Details Description Features

$38,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid Limited Low Kilometers | HEV | 18" Wheels

Watch This Vehicle
12158712

2021 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid Limited Low Kilometers | HEV | 18" Wheels

Location

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

519-291-1730

Contact Seller

$38,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
49,144KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3DWRFV1MW106983

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 49,144 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Kilometers! This Rav 4 Features a Hybrid 2.5L Engine, Continuously Variable Transmission, Silver Sky Metallic Exterior, Black Interior, 8-Way Adjustable Driver Seat, 4-Way Adjustable Passenger Seat, Lane Tracing Assist, Front & Rear Collision Mitigation, Pre-Collision System, Blind Spot Monitor, Tilting & Telescoping Steering Wheel, Infotainment Center, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone Climate Controls, LED Brake Lights, 18" Aluminum Wheels. SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Hudson's Listowel Kia

Used 2020 Kia Sportage SX One Owner | Low Kilometers | Sunroof | for sale in Listowel, ON
2020 Kia Sportage SX One Owner | Low Kilometers | Sunroof | 29,898 KM $26,999 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Kia Forte EX Premium One Owner | Sunroof | 17
2022 Kia Forte EX Premium One Owner | Sunroof | 17" Wheels 61,827 KM $21,599 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Nissan Rogue S 17
2018 Nissan Rogue S 17" Wheels 99,431 KM $16,499 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Hudson's Listowel Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Hudson's Listowel Kia

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-291-XXXX

(click to show)

519-291-1730

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$38,999

+ taxes & licensing

Hudson's Listowel Kia

519-291-1730

Contact Seller
2021 Toyota RAV4