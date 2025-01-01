$38,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2021 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid Limited Low Kilometers | HEV | 18" Wheels
2021 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid Limited Low Kilometers | HEV | 18" Wheels
Location
Hudson's Listowel Kia
890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
519-291-1730
$38,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
49,144KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2T3DWRFV1MW106983
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 49,144 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Low Kilometers! This Rav 4 Features a Hybrid 2.5L Engine, Continuously Variable Transmission, Silver Sky Metallic Exterior, Black Interior, 8-Way Adjustable Driver Seat, 4-Way Adjustable Passenger Seat, Lane Tracing Assist, Front & Rear Collision Mitigation, Pre-Collision System, Blind Spot Monitor, Tilting & Telescoping Steering Wheel, Infotainment Center, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone Climate Controls, LED Brake Lights, 18" Aluminum Wheels. SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Hudson's Listowel Kia
2020 Kia Sportage SX One Owner | Low Kilometers | Sunroof | 29,898 KM $26,999 + tax & lic
2022 Kia Forte EX Premium One Owner | Sunroof | 17" Wheels 61,827 KM $21,599 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Rogue S 17" Wheels 99,431 KM $16,499 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Hudson's Listowel Kia
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Hudson's Listowel Kia
890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-291-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$38,999
+ taxes & licensing
Hudson's Listowel Kia
519-291-1730
2021 Toyota RAV4