Menu
Account
Sign In
This Buick Envision Avenir Features a 2.0L Turbo 4-Cylinder Engine, 9-Speed Automatic Transmission, Summit White Exterior, Ebony Black Leather Interior, Power Windows/Door Locks, Panoramic Moonroof, Front Bucket Seats, Ventilated Front Seats, Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Memory Settings, Remote Vehicle Start, Keyless Start, Keyless Open, HD Surround Vision, Enhanced Automatic Parking Assist, Head-Up Display, Safety Package, Buick Driver Confidence, Intellibeam Automatic High Beam, Following Distance Indicator, Lane Keep Assist w/ Lane Departure Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Change Alert w/ Side Blind Zone Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Universal Home Remote, Power Windows/Door Locks, Buick Infotainment System w/ Navigation, 10 Touch Display, HD Radio, Voice Recognition Bluetooth Audio, Wireless Apple Carplay/Wireless Android Auto, Bose Premium 9-Speaker Audio System Feature, USB Ports, Power Outlets, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Column, Electric Power Steering, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Engine Block Heater, Tire Pressure Monitor System, 20 Aluminum w/ Avenir Pearl Nickel Finish Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available. Former GM Company Car. <br> <br><i>-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --</i>

2022 Buick Envision

15,846 KM

Details Description Features

$40,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Buick Envision

Avenir | AWD | Nav | Sunroof | 20" Wheels

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Buick Envision

Avenir | AWD | Nav | Sunroof | 20" Wheels

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$40,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
15,846KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN LRBFZSR42ND162468

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 15,846 KM

Vehicle Description

This Buick Envision Avenir Features a 2.0L Turbo 4-Cylinder Engine, 9-Speed Automatic Transmission, Summit White Exterior, Ebony Black Leather Interior, Power Windows/Door Locks, Panoramic Moonroof, Front Bucket Seats, Ventilated Front Seats, Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Memory Settings, Remote Vehicle Start, Keyless Start, Keyless Open, HD Surround Vision, Enhanced Automatic Parking Assist, Head-Up Display, Safety Package, Buick Driver Confidence, Intellibeam Automatic High Beam, Following Distance Indicator, Lane Keep Assist w/ Lane Departure Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Change Alert w/ Side Blind Zone Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Universal Home Remote, Power Windows/Door Locks, Buick Infotainment System w/ Navigation, 10" Touch Display, HD Radio, Voice Recognition Bluetooth Audio, Wireless Apple Carplay/Wireless Android Auto, Bose Premium 9-Speaker Audio System Feature, USB Ports, Power Outlets, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Column, Electric Power Steering, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Engine Block Heater, Tire Pressure Monitor System, 20" Aluminum w/ Avenir Pearl Nickel Finish Wheels,

OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available. Former GM Company Car.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Used 2022 Buick Envision Avenir | AWD | Nav | Sunroof | 20
2022 Buick Envision Avenir | AWD | Nav | Sunroof | 20" Wheels 15,846 KM $40,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Chevrolet Blazer Premier | AWD | Nav | Sunroof | 21
2023 Chevrolet Blazer Premier | AWD | Nav | Sunroof | 21" Wheels 32,644 KM $46,895 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Cadillac XT4 Premium Luxury One Owner | Navigation | Sunroof | 18
2022 Cadillac XT4 Premium Luxury One Owner | Navigation | Sunroof | 18" Wheels 20,167 KM $40,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

Call Dealer

519-291-XXXX

(click to show)

519-291-3791

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$40,995

+ taxes & licensing

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

Contact Seller
2022 Buick Envision