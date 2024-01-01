$40,995+ tax & licensing
2022 Buick Envision
Avenir | AWD | Nav | Sunroof | 20" Wheels
Location
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$40,995
+ taxes & licensing
15,846KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN LRBFZSR42ND162468
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 15,846 KM
Vehicle Description
This Buick Envision Avenir Features a 2.0L Turbo 4-Cylinder Engine, 9-Speed Automatic Transmission, Summit White Exterior, Ebony Black Leather Interior, Power Windows/Door Locks, Panoramic Moonroof, Front Bucket Seats, Ventilated Front Seats, Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Memory Settings, Remote Vehicle Start, Keyless Start, Keyless Open, HD Surround Vision, Enhanced Automatic Parking Assist, Head-Up Display, Safety Package, Buick Driver Confidence, Intellibeam Automatic High Beam, Following Distance Indicator, Lane Keep Assist w/ Lane Departure Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Change Alert w/ Side Blind Zone Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Universal Home Remote, Power Windows/Door Locks, Buick Infotainment System w/ Navigation, 10" Touch Display, HD Radio, Voice Recognition Bluetooth Audio, Wireless Apple Carplay/Wireless Android Auto, Bose Premium 9-Speaker Audio System Feature, USB Ports, Power Outlets, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Column, Electric Power Steering, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Engine Block Heater, Tire Pressure Monitor System, 20" Aluminum w/ Avenir Pearl Nickel Finish Wheels,
OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available. Former GM Company Car.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
9 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
2022 Buick Envision