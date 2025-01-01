$32,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2022 Buick Envision
One Owner | Avenir | AWD | Leather | Navigation | Moonroof | 20" Wheels
2022 Buick Envision
One Owner | Avenir | AWD | Leather | Navigation | Moonroof | 20" Wheels
Location
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$32,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
70,258KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN LRBFZSR4XND072730
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 70,258 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner! This Buick Envision Avenir Features a 2.0L Turbo 4-Cylinder Engine, 9-Speed Automatic Transmission, Satin Steel Metallic Exterior, Ebony Black Leather Interior, Power Windows/Door Locks, Panoramic Moonroof, Front Bucket Seats, Ventilated Front Seats, Heated Front Seats, Driver 8-Way Power Seat Adjuster, Front Passenger 8-Way Power Seat Adjuster, Heated Rear Seats, Rear 40/60 Split-Bench Seat, Memory Settings, Engine Control Stop/Start System, Remote Vehicle Start, Keyless Start, Keyless Open, HD Surround Vision, Enhanced Automatic Parking Assist, Head-Up Display, Rear Camera Mirror w/ Washer, Technology Package, Safety Package, Safety Alert Seat, Buick Driver Confidence, Intellibeam Automatic High Beam, Following Distance Indicator, Lane Keep Assist w/ Lane Departure Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Change Alert w/ Side Blind Zone Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Hill Descent Control, Buckle to Drive, Universal Home Remote, Power Windows/Door Locks, 8" Colour Driver Information Display, Buick Infotainment System w/ Navigation, 10" Touch Display, HD Radio, Voice Recognition Bluetooth Audio, Wireless Apple Carplay/Wireless Android Auto, Bose Premium 9-Speaker Audio System Feature, Wireless Charging, USB Ports, Power Outlets, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Column, Electric Power Steering, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control, Teen Driver Settings, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Deep Tinted Glass, Programmable Hands Free Power Liftgate, Silver Roof Rack Cross, Outside Heated Power Adjustable Manual Folding Mirrors, LED Daytime Running Lamps, LED Headlamps, Automatic Delay Headlamps, Automatic On/Off Headlamp Control, Tire Pressure Monitor System, 20" Aluminum w/ Avenir Pearl Nickel Finish Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
9 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
2025 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 One Owner | ZR2 | Crew | Leather | Sunroof | Technology Package | 18" Wheels 13,103 KM $85,995 + tax & lic
2022 Chevrolet Blazer One Owner | 2LT | AWD | 18" Wheels 86,120 KM $31,995 + tax & lic
2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited One Owner | LTD | Elevation | Double Cab | 20" Wheels 115,091 KM $29,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-291-XXXX(click to show)
$32,995
+ taxes & licensing
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
519-291-3791
2022 Buick Envision