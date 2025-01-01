Menu
One Owner! This Buick Envision Essence AWD Features a 2.0L Turbo Engine, 9-Speed Automatic Transmission, Summit White Exterior, Ebony Interior, Perforated Leather Appointed Seats With Red Stitching, Memory Settings For Driver Seat and Outside Mirrors, Driver Safety Alert Seat, 8-Way Power Driver Seat, 8-Way Power Passenger Seat, Heated Front Seats, 40/60 Split-Bench Rear Folding Seat, Heated Rear Seats, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Remote Keyless Entry & Start, HD Rear Vision Camera, Buick Driver Confidence Plus, Front Pedestrian Braking, Lane Keep Assist With Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Alert, Automatic Emergency Braking, Following Distance Indicator, Intellibeam-Auto High Beam, Safety package, Lane Change Alert With Side Blind Zone Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Rear Park Assist, Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Sport Pedals, Buick Infotainment System With 10 Diagonal Colour Touchscreen, 7-Speaker Enhanced Audio System With Amplifier, Teen Driver, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Trailering Provisions, Hands Free Programmable Power Liftgate With Logo Projection, LED Headlamps, Stabilitrak-Traction Control, Tire Pressure Monitor System, 20 Aluminum Dark Finnish Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.

2022 Buick Envision

31,103 KM

$33,895

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Buick Envision

One Owner | Essence | AWD | Sport Touring Package | Leather | 20" Wheels

12623772

2022 Buick Envision

One Owner | Essence | AWD | Sport Touring Package | Leather | 20" Wheels

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,895

+ taxes & licensing

Used
31,103KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN LRBFZPR48ND140181

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 31,103 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This Buick Envision Essence AWD Features a 2.0L Turbo Engine, 9-Speed Automatic Transmission, Summit White Exterior, Ebony Interior, Perforated Leather Appointed Seats With Red Stitching, Memory Settings For Driver Seat and Outside Mirrors, Driver Safety Alert Seat, 8-Way Power Driver Seat, 8-Way Power Passenger Seat, Heated Front Seats, 40/60 Split-Bench Rear Folding Seat, Heated Rear Seats, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Remote Keyless Entry & Start, HD Rear Vision Camera, Buick Driver Confidence Plus, Front Pedestrian Braking, Lane Keep Assist With Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Alert, Automatic Emergency Braking, Following Distance Indicator, Intellibeam-Auto High Beam, Safety package, Lane Change Alert With Side Blind Zone Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Rear Park Assist, Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Sport Pedals, Buick Infotainment System With 10" Diagonal Colour Touchscreen, 7-Speaker Enhanced Audio System With Amplifier, Teen Driver, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Trailering Provisions, Hands Free Programmable Power Liftgate With Logo Projection, LED Headlamps, Stabilitrak-Traction Control, Tire Pressure Monitor System, 20" Aluminum Dark Finnish Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.




-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
$33,895

+ taxes & licensing>

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

2022 Buick Envision