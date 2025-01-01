$33,895+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2022 Buick Envision
One Owner | Essence | AWD | Sport Touring Package | Leather | 20" Wheels
2022 Buick Envision
One Owner | Essence | AWD | Sport Touring Package | Leather | 20" Wheels
Location
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$33,895
+ taxes & licensing
Used
31,103KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN LRBFZPR48ND140181
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 31,103 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner! This Buick Envision Essence AWD Features a 2.0L Turbo Engine, 9-Speed Automatic Transmission, Summit White Exterior, Ebony Interior, Perforated Leather Appointed Seats With Red Stitching, Memory Settings For Driver Seat and Outside Mirrors, Driver Safety Alert Seat, 8-Way Power Driver Seat, 8-Way Power Passenger Seat, Heated Front Seats, 40/60 Split-Bench Rear Folding Seat, Heated Rear Seats, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Remote Keyless Entry & Start, HD Rear Vision Camera, Buick Driver Confidence Plus, Front Pedestrian Braking, Lane Keep Assist With Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Alert, Automatic Emergency Braking, Following Distance Indicator, Intellibeam-Auto High Beam, Safety package, Lane Change Alert With Side Blind Zone Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Rear Park Assist, Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Sport Pedals, Buick Infotainment System With 10" Diagonal Colour Touchscreen, 7-Speaker Enhanced Audio System With Amplifier, Teen Driver, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Trailering Provisions, Hands Free Programmable Power Liftgate With Logo Projection, LED Headlamps, Stabilitrak-Traction Control, Tire Pressure Monitor System, 20" Aluminum Dark Finnish Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
9 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
2024 Chevrolet Malibu One Owner | LS | Sedan | 16" Wheels 13,849 KM $27,695 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-291-XXXX(click to show)
$33,895
+ taxes & licensing>
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
519-291-3791
2022 Buick Envision