One Owner! This Buick Envision Avenir AWD Features a 2.0L Turbo Engine, 9-Speed Automatic Transmission, Cinnabar Metallic Exterior, Whisper Beige Seats, Front Heated & Ventilated Seats And Rear Heated Seats, 8-Way Power Driver Safety Alert Seat, 8-Way Power Passenger Seat, Rear Heated Outboard Seats, Rear 40/60 Split-Bench Seat, Panoramic Moonroof, Keyless Open, Keyless Start, Remote Panic Alarm, Remote Vehicle Start, HD Surround Vision, Rear Camera Mirror, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assist With Lane Departure Warning, Lane Change Alert With Side Blind Zone Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking, Enhanced Auto Parking Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Tilt And Telescopic Steering Column, 10 Touch Display Buick Infotainment System With Navigation, 8 Color Configurable Driver Information Centre, Head-Up Display, Bose® Premium 9-Speaker Audio System, Wireless Charging, Teen Driver, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Deep Tinted Glass, Hands-Free Programmable Power Liftgate, LED Daytime Running Lamps, LED Headlamps, Automatic Delay Headlamps, Headlamp Control Automatic On & Off, LED Accented Tail Lamps, Stabilitrak - Traction Control, Hill Descent Control, Engine Block Heater, Engine Air Filtration Monitor, Air Filter With Microfilter Technology, Tire Pressure Monitor System, 20 Aluminum With Avenir Pearl Nickel Finish Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.

2022 Buick Envision

34,492 KM

$33,495

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Buick Envision

Avenir One Owner | Leather | Navigation | Moonroof | 20" Wheels

13152718

2022 Buick Envision

Avenir One Owner | Leather | Navigation | Moonroof | 20" Wheels

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
34,492KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN LRBFZSR4XND075868

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 34,492 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This Buick Envision Avenir AWD Features a 2.0L Turbo Engine, 9-Speed Automatic Transmission, Cinnabar Metallic Exterior, Whisper Beige Seats, Front Heated & Ventilated Seats And Rear Heated Seats, 8-Way Power Driver Safety Alert Seat, 8-Way Power Passenger Seat, Rear Heated Outboard Seats, Rear 40/60 Split-Bench Seat, Panoramic Moonroof, Keyless Open, Keyless Start, Remote Panic Alarm, Remote Vehicle Start, HD Surround Vision, Rear Camera Mirror, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assist With Lane Departure Warning, Lane Change Alert With Side Blind Zone Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking, Enhanced Auto Parking Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Tilt And Telescopic Steering Column, 10" Touch Display Buick Infotainment System With Navigation, 8" Color Configurable Driver Information Centre, Head-Up Display, Bose® Premium 9-Speaker Audio System, Wireless Charging, Teen Driver, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Deep Tinted Glass, Hands-Free Programmable Power Liftgate, LED Daytime Running Lamps, LED Headlamps, Automatic Delay Headlamps, Headlamp Control Automatic On & Off, LED Accented Tail Lamps, Stabilitrak - Traction Control, Hill Descent Control, Engine Block Heater, Engine Air Filtration Monitor, Air Filter With Microfilter Technology, Tire Pressure Monitor System, 20" Aluminum With Avenir Pearl Nickel Finish Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
$33,495

+ taxes & licensing>

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

2022 Buick Envision