$33,495+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2022 Buick Envision
Avenir One Owner | Leather | Navigation | Moonroof | 20" Wheels
2022 Buick Envision
Avenir One Owner | Leather | Navigation | Moonroof | 20" Wheels
Location
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$33,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
34,492KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN LRBFZSR4XND075868
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 34,492 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner! This Buick Envision Avenir AWD Features a 2.0L Turbo Engine, 9-Speed Automatic Transmission, Cinnabar Metallic Exterior, Whisper Beige Seats, Front Heated & Ventilated Seats And Rear Heated Seats, 8-Way Power Driver Safety Alert Seat, 8-Way Power Passenger Seat, Rear Heated Outboard Seats, Rear 40/60 Split-Bench Seat, Panoramic Moonroof, Keyless Open, Keyless Start, Remote Panic Alarm, Remote Vehicle Start, HD Surround Vision, Rear Camera Mirror, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assist With Lane Departure Warning, Lane Change Alert With Side Blind Zone Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking, Enhanced Auto Parking Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Tilt And Telescopic Steering Column, 10" Touch Display Buick Infotainment System With Navigation, 8" Color Configurable Driver Information Centre, Head-Up Display, Bose® Premium 9-Speaker Audio System, Wireless Charging, Teen Driver, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Deep Tinted Glass, Hands-Free Programmable Power Liftgate, LED Daytime Running Lamps, LED Headlamps, Automatic Delay Headlamps, Headlamp Control Automatic On & Off, LED Accented Tail Lamps, Stabilitrak - Traction Control, Hill Descent Control, Engine Block Heater, Engine Air Filtration Monitor, Air Filter With Microfilter Technology, Tire Pressure Monitor System, 20" Aluminum With Avenir Pearl Nickel Finish Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
9 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
2022 Buick Envision Avenir One Owner | Leather | Navigation | Moonroof | 20" Wheels 34,492 KM $33,495 + tax & lic
2021 Buick Enclave Premium One Owner | Leather | Navigation | Moonroof | 7 Passenger | 20" Wheels 105,914 KM $35,995 + tax & lic
2024 GMC Terrain Denali One Owner | Navigation | Sunroof | 19" Wheels 31,822 KM $36,495 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-291-XXXX(click to show)
$33,495
+ taxes & licensing>
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
519-291-3791
2022 Buick Envision