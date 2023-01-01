Menu
2022 Cadillac Escalade

20,650 KM

Details Description Features

$118,995

+ tax & licensing
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

Premium Luxury | Navigation | Sunroof | 7 Passenger | 22" Wheels

Location

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

$118,995

+ taxes & licensing

20,650KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9863075
  • Stock #: L1527
  • VIN: 1GYS4CKL5NR270294

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

One Owner! This Escalade Features a 6.2L 8-Cylinder Engine, 10 Speed Automatic Transmission, Chassis Drive Line-Four Wheel, Crystal White Tricoat Exterior, Brandy/Dark Atmosphere Interior, 8-Way Power Driver Seat, Power Lumbar Driver Seat, Memory Setting Driver Seat & Outside Mirrors, 8-Way Power Passenger Seat, Heated Seats, Ventilated Front Seats, Front Bucket Seats, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, 3rd Row 60/40 Split Bench Seats, Adaptive Remote Start, Keyless Start, Keyless Open, Automatic Start/Stop, Power Windows/Door Locks, Forward Collision Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Trailer Side Blind Zone Alert, Universal Home Remote, Rear Camera Mirror, Rear Camera Washer, 16.9" Colour Display Infotainment System w/ Navigation, HD Radio, Wireless Apple Carplay & Android Auto Capability, USB Charge Port, Wireless Device Charging, 110V Power Outlet, Heated Automatic Steering Wheel, Power Tilt & Telescopic Leather Steering Wheel w/ Controls, Tri Zone Air Conditioning w/ Automatic Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Teen Driver Settings, Hitch Guidance w/ Hitch View, Transmission Oil Cooler, Trailer Brake Controller, Trailering Package, Power Hands Free Programmable Liftgate, Assist Steps, 22" Wheels, Onstar Services Available, Onstar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 39 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with
every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

