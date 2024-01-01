$48,895+ tax & licensing
2022 Cadillac XT6
Premium Luxury | AWD | Nav | Sunroof | 7-Passenger | 20" Wheels
2022 Cadillac XT6
Premium Luxury | AWD | Nav | Sunroof | 7-Passenger | 20" Wheels
Location
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
$48,895
+ taxes & licensing
Used
27,082KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GYKPDRS4NZ131008
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # BB1707
- Mileage 27,082 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner!
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
9 Speed Automatic
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
