2022 Chevrolet Camaro

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$88,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 , 0 2 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10234463

10234463 Stock #: P5441

P5441 VIN: 1G1FK1R61N0103509

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # P5441

Mileage 13,027 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Rear Wheel Drive Additional Features 10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.