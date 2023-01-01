Menu
2022 Chevrolet Camaro

13,027 KM

Details

$88,995

+ tax & licensing
$88,995

+ taxes & licensing

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

2022 Chevrolet Camaro

2022 Chevrolet Camaro

ZL1 | Coupe | Automatic Transmission

2022 Chevrolet Camaro

ZL1 | Coupe | Automatic Transmission

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$88,995

+ taxes & licensing

13,027KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10234463
  • Stock #: P5441
  • VIN: 1G1FK1R61N0103509

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # P5441
  • Mileage 13,027 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This Camaro Features a 6.2L 8-Cylinder Engine, 10 Speed Automatic Transmission, Rear Wheel Drive, Black Exterior, Jet Black Suede Interior, Battery Protection Package, Heated Front Seats, Recaro Performance Front Seats, Remote Vehicle Start, Magnetic Ride Control, HD Rear Vision Camera, Rear Park Assist, Chevrolet Infotainment Premium System w/ Navigation, Wireless Apple Carplay & Wireless Android Auto, Head-Up Display, Bose® Premium Speaker System, Wireless Charging, Sueded Microfiber Wrapped Steering & Shift Knob, Heated Steering Wheel, Teen Driver Settings, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Sport Alloy Pedals, Exposed Carbon Fibre Weave Hood Insert, HID Headlamps, Dual Mode Performance Exhaust, Tire Inflation Kit, Tire Pressure Monitor, 20" Dark Graphite Premium Painted Aluminum Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 39 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Additional Features

10 Speed Automatic

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

