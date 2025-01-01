$24,999+ taxes & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Equinox
One Owner! | LT | AWD |17" Wheels
Location
Hudson's Listowel Kia
890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
519-291-1730
$24,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
48,309KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GNAXUEV0NL257348
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 48,309 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner! This 2022 Chevrolet Equinox Features A 1.5L Turbo 4-Cylinder Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Silver Ice Metallic Exterior, Jet Black Interior With Premium Cloth, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Drivers Seat 8-Way Power, Remote Keyless Entry And Push-Button Start Engine Start, High Definition Rear Vision Camera, Chevy Safety Assist, Automatic Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking, Lane Keep Assist With Lane Departure Warning, Following Distance Indicator, Intellibeam-Auto High Beam, Cruise Control, Infotainment 7-Inch Touchscreen, Teen Driver, Climate Control Single-Zone Manual Climate Control, LED Headlamps, Tire Pressure Monitor Systems, 17-Inch Aluminum Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
2022 Chevrolet Equinox