One Owner! This 2022 Chevrolet Equinox Features A 1.5L Turbo 4-Cylinder Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Silver Ice Metallic Exterior, Jet Black Interior With Premium Cloth, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Drivers Seat 8-Way Power, Remote Keyless Entry And Push-Button Start Engine Start, High Definition Rear Vision Camera, Chevy Safety Assist, Automatic Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking, Lane Keep Assist With Lane Departure Warning, Following Distance Indicator, Intellibeam-Auto High Beam, Cruise Control, Infotainment 7-Inch Touchscreen, Teen Driver, Climate Control Single-Zone Manual Climate Control, LED Headlamps, Tire Pressure Monitor Systems, 17-Inch Aluminum Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.

-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

2022 Chevrolet Equinox

48,309 KM

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Equinox

One Owner! | LT | AWD |17" Wheels

2022 Chevrolet Equinox

One Owner! | LT | AWD |17" Wheels

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

519-291-1730

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
48,309KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GNAXUEV0NL257348

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 48,309 KM

One Owner! This 2022 Chevrolet Equinox Features A 1.5L Turbo 4-Cylinder Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Silver Ice Metallic Exterior, Jet Black Interior With Premium Cloth, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Drivers Seat 8-Way Power, Remote Keyless Entry And Push-Button Start Engine Start, High Definition Rear Vision Camera, Chevy Safety Assist, Automatic Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking, Lane Keep Assist With Lane Departure Warning, Following Distance Indicator, Intellibeam-Auto High Beam, Cruise Control, Infotainment 7-Inch Touchscreen, Teen Driver, Climate Control Single-Zone Manual Climate Control, LED Headlamps, Tire Pressure Monitor Systems, 17-Inch Aluminum Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Hudson's Listowel Kia

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
519-291-1730

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Hudson's Listowel Kia

519-291-1730

2022 Chevrolet Equinox