Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Chevrolet Express

44,771 KM

Details Description Features

$45,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$45,995

+ taxes & licensing

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

Contact Seller
2022 Chevrolet Express

2022 Chevrolet Express

2500 Work Van | 2500 | Cargo | V6

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Chevrolet Express

2500 Work Van | 2500 | Cargo | V6

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$45,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
44,771KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10515801
  • Stock #: BB1519
  • VIN: 1GCWGAFP2N1180440

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BB1519
  • Mileage 44,771 KM

Vehicle Description

Former Ontario Rental. This Express 2500 Features a 4.3L 6-Cylinder Engine, 8-Speed Automatic Transmission, Summit White Exterior, Medium Dark Pewter Cloth Interior, 2-Passenger Seating, Front Bucket Seats w/ Custom Cloth, Console w/ Swing-Out Storage Bin, Driver Confidence Package, Power Convenience Package, Rear Vision Camera Display, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows/Door Locks, AM/FM Stereo w/ MP3 Player, Bluetooth®, 110V Power Outlet, Tilt Steering, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Cruise Control, Front Air Conditioning, 60/40 Right Side Cargo Door, Power Heated Outside Mirrors, Locked Rear Differential, Engine Block Heater, Tire Pressure Monitor, 16" Steel Wheels,



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 39 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Additional Features

8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

2021 Honda Civic LX ...
 27,251 KM
$27,595 + tax & lic
2023 Chevrolet Silve...
 23,287 KM
$73,995 + tax & lic
2020 Buick Encore GX...
 45,440 KM
$27,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

Call Dealer

519-291-XXXX

(click to show)

519-291-3791

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory