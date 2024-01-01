Menu
This Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss Features a 3.0L Duramax Turbo-Diesel 6-Cylinder Engine, 10-Speed Automatic Transmission, Glacier Blue Metallic Exterior, Jet Black Cloth Interior, Power Sunroof, 10-Way Power Driver Seat, 7-Way Passenger Seat Adjuster, Front Bucket Seats, Keyless Open, Keyless Start, Push Button Start, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Buckle to Drive, Rear Seat Reminder, Power Windows/Door Locks, Tri Zone Automatic Climate Control Air Conditioning, Deep Tint Rear Glass, Power Up/Down Standard Tailgate, Tri-Fold Soft Tonneau Cover, 4 Black Round Assist Steps, LED Front Fog Lamps, Intellibeam Headlamps, Moulded Splash Guards, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, 18 Black Painted Aluminum Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available. Former GM company vehicle.

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

26,184 KM

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

VIN 3GCUDFET7NG608189

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BB1582
  • Mileage 26,184 KM

This Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss Features a 3.0L Duramax Turbo-Diesel 6-Cylinder Engine, 10-Speed Automatic Transmission, Glacier Blue Metallic Exterior, Jet Black Cloth Interior, Power Sunroof, 10-Way Power Driver Seat, 7-Way Passenger Seat Adjuster, Front Bucket Seats, Keyless Open, Keyless Start, Push Button Start, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Buckle to Drive, Rear Seat Reminder, Power Windows/Door Locks, Tri Zone Automatic Climate Control Air Conditioning, Deep Tint Rear Glass, Power Up/Down Standard Tailgate, Tri-Fold Soft Tonneau Cover, 4" Black Round Assist Steps, LED Front Fog Lamps, Intellibeam Headlamps, Moulded Splash Guards, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, 18" Black Painted Aluminum Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available. Former GM company vehicle.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 39 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Power Steering

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

