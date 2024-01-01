2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Menu
One Owner! This Silverado Custom Features a 2.7L Turbo 4-Cylinder Engine, 8-Speed Automatic Transmission, Summit White Exterior, Jet Black Cloth Interior, 4-Way Manual Front Seat Adjusters, 40/20/40 Front Split-Bench Seat, Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Rear Vision Camera, Hitch Guidance, Power Windows/Door Locks, 3.5 Driver Information Center, Chevrolet Infotainment System w/ 7 Colour Touchscreen, 6-Speaker Audio System Feature, USB Ports, Power Outlets, Tilt Steering, Urethane Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Teen Driver Settings, All-Weather Floor Liners, Semi-Automatic Air Conditioning, Rear Window Defogger, Deep Tint Rear Glass, Automatic Locking Rear Differential, Chevytec Spray-On Bedliner, Power Lock & Release Standard Tailgate w/ Lift Assist, LED Durabed Lighting, Rear Bumper Corner Steps, 4 Black Round Assist Steps, Heated Outside Mirrors, Black Recovery Hooks, Rally Edition, Engine Block Heater, High Capacity Suspension Package, Trailering Package, Convenience & Custom Value Package, Tire Pressure Monitor, 20 Gloss Black Painted Aluminum Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.

50,703 KM

Details Description Features

LTD Custom | Crew | Rally Edition | 20" Wheels

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

50,703KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GCPYBEK0NZ199888

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 50,703 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This Silverado Custom Features a 2.7L Turbo 4-Cylinder Engine, 8-Speed Automatic Transmission, Summit White Exterior, Jet Black Cloth Interior, 4-Way Manual Front Seat Adjusters, 40/20/40 Front Split-Bench Seat, Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Rear Vision Camera, Hitch Guidance, Power Windows/Door Locks, 3.5" Driver Information Center, Chevrolet Infotainment System w/ 7" Colour Touchscreen, 6-Speaker Audio System Feature, USB Ports, Power Outlets, Tilt Steering, Urethane Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Teen Driver Settings, All-Weather Floor Liners, Semi-Automatic Air Conditioning, Rear Window Defogger, Deep Tint Rear Glass, Automatic Locking Rear Differential, Chevytec Spray-On Bedliner, Power Lock & Release Standard Tailgate w/ Lift Assist, LED Durabed Lighting, Rear Bumper Corner Steps, 4" Black Round Assist Steps, Heated Outside Mirrors, Black Recovery Hooks, Rally Edition, Engine Block Heater, High Capacity Suspension Package, Trailering Package, Convenience & Custom Value Package, Tire Pressure Monitor, 20" Gloss Black Painted Aluminum Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

