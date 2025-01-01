Menu
Account
Sign In
One Owner! This Chevrolet Silverado Crew Custom 4WD Features a 2.7L Turbo Engine, 8-Speed Automatic Transmission, Black Exterior, Je Black Interior, 10-Way Power Driver Seat, Front 40/20/40 Bench Seats With Armrest & Underseat Storage, Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Start, Push Button Start, Rear Vision Camera, Chevy Safety Assist, Automatic Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking, Lane Keep Assist With Lane Departure Warning, Following Distance Indicator, Intellibeam-Auto High Beam, Electronic Cruise Control, Chevrolet Infotainment 3 7 Diagonal Colour Touchscreen, Driver Information Centre, Teen Driver Mode, Stabilitrak With Trailer Sway Control & Hill Start Assist, Trailering Package With Hitch Guidance, Brake Pad Wear Indicator, Front Black Bowtie Emblems, 12 Tie Downs in Cargo Bed, LED Cargo Area Lighting, EZ Lift- Power Lock & Release Tailgate, Power Adjustable Heated Mirrors, LED Signature Taillamps, Deep-Tinted Windows, Front Recovery Hooks, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, 20 Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available. <br> <br><i>-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --</i>

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

52,606 KM

Details Description Features

$40,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

One Owner | Custom Crew | Convenience Package | 20" Wheels

Watch This Vehicle
12386169

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

One Owner | Custom Crew | Convenience Package | 20" Wheels

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$40,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
52,606KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GCPDBEK6NG647675

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 52,606 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This Chevrolet Silverado Crew Custom 4WD Features a 2.7L Turbo Engine, 8-Speed Automatic Transmission, Black Exterior, Je Black Interior, 10-Way Power Driver Seat, Front 40/20/40 Bench Seats With Armrest & Underseat Storage, Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Start, Push Button Start, Rear Vision Camera, Chevy Safety Assist, Automatic Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking, Lane Keep Assist With Lane Departure Warning, Following Distance Indicator, Intellibeam-Auto High Beam, Electronic Cruise Control, Chevrolet Infotainment 3 7" Diagonal Colour Touchscreen, Driver Information Centre, Teen Driver Mode, Stabilitrak With Trailer Sway Control & Hill Start Assist, Trailering Package With Hitch Guidance, Brake Pad Wear Indicator, Front Black Bowtie Emblems, 12 Tie Downs in Cargo Bed, LED Cargo Area Lighting, EZ Lift- Power Lock & Release Tailgate, Power Adjustable Heated Mirrors, LED Signature Taillamps, Deep-Tinted Windows, Front Recovery Hooks, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, 20" Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Used 2022 Honda Civic One Owner | Sport | Sedan | Moonroof | 18
2022 Honda Civic One Owner | Sport | Sedan | Moonroof | 18" Wheels 49,156 KM $27,895 + tax & lic
Used 2023 RAM 1500 Classic One Owner | Classic | Tradesman | Quad Cab | 20
2023 RAM 1500 Classic One Owner | Classic | Tradesman | Quad Cab | 20" Wheels 52,407 KM $39,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 RAM 1500 Classic One Owner | SLT | Regular Cab | Short Box | 20
2022 RAM 1500 Classic One Owner | SLT | Regular Cab | Short Box | 20" Wheels 98,169 KM $36,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-291-XXXX

(click to show)

519-291-3791

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$40,995

+ taxes & licensing

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

Contact Seller
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500