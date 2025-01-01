$40,995+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
One Owner | Custom Crew | Convenience Package | 20" Wheels
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
One Owner | Custom Crew | Convenience Package | 20" Wheels
Location
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$40,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
52,606KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GCPDBEK6NG647675
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 52,606 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner! This Chevrolet Silverado Crew Custom 4WD Features a 2.7L Turbo Engine, 8-Speed Automatic Transmission, Black Exterior, Je Black Interior, 10-Way Power Driver Seat, Front 40/20/40 Bench Seats With Armrest & Underseat Storage, Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Start, Push Button Start, Rear Vision Camera, Chevy Safety Assist, Automatic Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking, Lane Keep Assist With Lane Departure Warning, Following Distance Indicator, Intellibeam-Auto High Beam, Electronic Cruise Control, Chevrolet Infotainment 3 7" Diagonal Colour Touchscreen, Driver Information Centre, Teen Driver Mode, Stabilitrak With Trailer Sway Control & Hill Start Assist, Trailering Package With Hitch Guidance, Brake Pad Wear Indicator, Front Black Bowtie Emblems, 12 Tie Downs in Cargo Bed, LED Cargo Area Lighting, EZ Lift- Power Lock & Release Tailgate, Power Adjustable Heated Mirrors, LED Signature Taillamps, Deep-Tinted Windows, Front Recovery Hooks, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, 20" Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500