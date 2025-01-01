$54,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT Trail Boss One Owner | Convenience Package | Z71 | 18" Wheels
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT Trail Boss One Owner | Convenience Package | Z71 | 18" Wheels
Location
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$54,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
46,032KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GCUDFED5NG677195
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 46,032 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner! This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss features a 5.3L Ecotec Engine, 10-Speed Automatic Transmission, Glacier Blue Metallic Exterior, Jet Black Cloth Interior, Front Heated Bucket Seats, 10-Way Power Driver Seat, Automatic Stop/Start, Remote Vehicle Start, Keyless Open and Start, HD Rear Vision Camera with Hitch Guidance, Automatic Emergency Braking, Front Pedestrian Braking, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel with Mounted Audio Controls and Cruise Control, 13.4" Chevrolet Infotainment Colour Touchscreen, Wireless Phone Projection, Wireless Charging, Teen Driver Settings, Tri-Zone Climate Control, Outside Power Heated Trailering Mirrors, Off-road Suspension with Factory 2" Lift, Automatic Locking Rear Differential, Engine Oil Cooling System, Engine Block Heater, Transmission Oil Cooler, Trailering Package, Trailer Brake Controller, LED Durabed Lighting, Intellibeam Highbeams, Power Lock and Release Tailgate with Lift Assist, Chevytec Spray-On Bed Liner, Tire Pressure Monitor, Soft Tonneau Cover, 18" Black Painted Aluminum Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
2025 Buick Encore GX Sport Touring One Owner | Leather | Sunroof | 19" Wheels 10,148 KM $34,995 + tax & lic
2023 GMC Terrain SLE One Owner | 17" Wheels 24,902 KM $27,995 + tax & lic
2022 Ford F-150 XLT One Owner | Sport | 18" Wheels 86,388 KM $48,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-291-XXXX(click to show)
$54,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
519-291-3791
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500