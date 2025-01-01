2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Menu
46,032 KM

LT Trail Boss One Owner | Convenience Package | Z71 | 18" Wheels

12778700

Location

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
46,032KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GCUDFED5NG677195

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 46,032 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss features a 5.3L Ecotec Engine, 10-Speed Automatic Transmission, Glacier Blue Metallic Exterior, Jet Black Cloth Interior, Front Heated Bucket Seats, 10-Way Power Driver Seat, Automatic Stop/Start, Remote Vehicle Start, Keyless Open and Start, HD Rear Vision Camera with Hitch Guidance, Automatic Emergency Braking, Front Pedestrian Braking, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel with Mounted Audio Controls and Cruise Control, 13.4" Chevrolet Infotainment Colour Touchscreen, Wireless Phone Projection, Wireless Charging, Teen Driver Settings, Tri-Zone Climate Control, Outside Power Heated Trailering Mirrors, Off-road Suspension with Factory 2" Lift, Automatic Locking Rear Differential, Engine Oil Cooling System, Engine Block Heater, Transmission Oil Cooler, Trailering Package, Trailer Brake Controller, LED Durabed Lighting, Intellibeam Highbeams, Power Lock and Release Tailgate with Lift Assist, Chevytec Spray-On Bed Liner, Tire Pressure Monitor, Soft Tonneau Cover, 18" Black Painted Aluminum Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Email Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

