$40,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
One Owner | Custom | Crew | Convenience Package | 20" Wheels
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
One Owner | Custom | Crew | Convenience Package | 20" Wheels
Location
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$40,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
33,350KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GCPDBEK2NG648533
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 33,350 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 One Owner | Custom | Crew | Convenience Package | 20" Wheels 33,350 KM $40,995 + tax & lic
2023 Chevrolet Blazer RS | AWD | Navigation | Sunroof | 21" Wheels 75,600 KM $37,495 + tax & lic
2024 GMC Acadia Denali | Reserve | AWD | Panoramic Sunroof | Super Cruise™ | 7-Passenger | 22" Wheels 24,577 KM $67,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-291-XXXX(click to show)
$40,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
519-291-3791
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500