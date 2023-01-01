Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

12,153 KM

Details Description Features

$56,895

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$56,895

+ taxes & licensing

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

Contact Seller
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

One Owner | Custom Trail Boss | Crew | 20" Wheels

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

One Owner | Custom Trail Boss | Crew | 20" Wheels

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$56,895

+ taxes & licensing

12,153KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9597370
  • Stock #: 23-432A
  • VIN: 3GCPDCEK3NG533896

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 12,153 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner Trade! This Silverado Custom Trail Boss features a 2.7L Turbo I4 Engine, 8-Speed Automatic Transmission, Chassis Line Four-Wheel Drive, Switch-Flexride Mode System, Z71 Off-road Appearance Package, Off-Road Suspension w/ 2" Lift, Summit White Exterior, Jet Black Cloth Interior, 40/20/40 Split Front Bench Seat,10-Way Power Driver Seat, Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat, Automatic Start/Stop, Remote Vehicle Start, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows/Door Locks, Push Button Start, Power Locking and Releasing Tailgate w/ Lift Assist, Rear Vision Camera w/ Hitch Guidance, Auto Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking, Lane Keep Assist w/ Lane Departure Warning, Low Speed Auto Braking, Hill Descent Control, Rear Seat Reminder, Following Distance Indicator, Tilt Adjustable Steering Wheel w/ Mounted Controls, AM/FM/MP3 Stereo, 7" Colour Touchscreen, Infotainment Display, 6 Speaker Audio System, 12V Power Outlet, 2nd Row USB Ports, Wireless Phone Projection, Teen Driver Settings, Air Conditioning, Heated Outside Mirrors, Black Nameplates, Cruise Control, 2-Speed Transfer Case, Trailering Package, Auto. Locking Rear Differential, Brake Lining Wear Indicator, Durabed Pick up Bed w/ LED Lighting, Front Recovery Hooks, Spray-in Bedliner, Soft Tonneau Cover, 20" Gloss Black Painted Aluminum Wheels, Onstar Services Available, Onstar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.




-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 38 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

2018 Infiniti QX80 O...
 98,868 KM
$41,895 + tax & lic
2018 GMC Sierra 1500...
 55,987 KM
$35,995 + tax & lic
2022 Chevrolet Silve...
 12,153 KM
$56,895 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

Call Dealer

519-291-XXXX

(click to show)

519-291-3791

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory