2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

19,964 KM

Details Description Features

$84,995

+ tax & licensing
$84,995

+ taxes & licensing

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

HD High Country | 2500 | Navigation | Sunroof

Location

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

19,964KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10195509
  • Stock #: 24-077A
  • VIN: 2GC4YREY0N1217878

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24-077A
  • Mileage 19,964 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This Silverado Features a 6.6L 8-Cylinder Engine, Allison 10 Speed Automatic Transmission, Black Exterior, Jet Black Leather Interior, Power Sunroof, 10-Way Power Front Seats, Heated Front Seats, Ventilated Front Seats, Keyless Open & Start, Front & Rear Park Assist, Lane Change Alert w/ Side Blind Zone Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, HD Surround Vision w/ 2 Trailer Camera Provisions, Bed View Camera, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Universal Home Remote, Power Windows/Door Locks, Chevrolet Infotainment Premium System w/ Navigation, 10.2" HD Colour Touchscreen, Voice Recognition Bluetooth Audio Streaming, Apple Carplay & Android Auto Capable, In-Vehicle Apps & Personalization, Bose® Speaker System, Wireless Charging, 120V Power Outlets, Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column, Automatic Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Cruise Control, Teen Driver Settings, Tri Zone Auto Climate Control Air Conditioning, High Capacity Air Cleaner, Deep Tint Rear Glass, Power Sliding Rear Window, Chevytec Spray-On Bedliner, Hitch Guidance w/ Hitch View, Trailering Assist Guidelines, Rear Bumper Corner Steps, Chrome Assist Steps, Rear Bumper Corner Steps, Safety Package, LED Front Fog Lamps, LED Headlamps, Trailering Package, Tire Pressure Monitor, 20" Polished Aluminum Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.




-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 39 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

