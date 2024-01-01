$49,995+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Traverse
Premier | AWD | Nav | Sunroof | Redline | 7-Passenger | 20" Wheels
Location
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
11,440KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GNEVKKW4NJ102270
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # BB1719
- Mileage 11,440 KM
Vehicle Description
This Chevrolet Traverse Premier features a 3.6L DOHC 6-Cylinder Engine, 9-Speed Automatic Transmission, Mosaic Black Metallic Exterior, Jet Black Leather Interior, Skyscape® Dual Panel Sunroof, Heated Front Seats, Ventilated Front Seats, 7-Passenger Seating w/ 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Stop/Start System Override Engine Control, Remote Vehicle Start, HD Surround Vision, Rear Camera, Rear Park Assist, Image Adjustment Hitch View, Inside Rearview Mirror w/ Full Camera Display, Driver's Safety Alert Seat, Chevrolet Safety Assist, Buckle to Drive, Universal Home Remote, Chevrolet Infotainment Plus System w/ Navigation, Bose® Speaker System, Wireless Charging, 120V AC Power Outlet, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control, Teen Driver Settings, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Integrated Cargo Liner, All-Weather Floor Liners, Deep Tint Rear Glass, Hands-Free Power Liftgate, Redline Edition, LED Headlamps, Trailering Package w/ Heavy Duty Cooling System, Engine Block Heater, Black Lug Nut & Wheel Lock Kit, 20" Aluminum Wheels, Former GM Company Vehicle, OnStar Services Available, OnStar Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
9 Speed Automatic
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
2022 Chevrolet Traverse