Menu
Account
Sign In
This Chevrolet Traverse Premier features a 3.6L DOHC 6-Cylinder Engine, 9-Speed Automatic Transmission, Mosaic Black Metallic Exterior, Jet Black Leather Interior, Skyscape® Dual Panel Sunroof, Heated Front Seats, Ventilated Front Seats, 7-Passenger Seating w/ 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Stop/Start System Override Engine Control, Remote Vehicle Start, HD Surround Vision, Rear Camera, Rear Park Assist, Image Adjustment Hitch View, Inside Rearview Mirror w/ Full Camera Display, Drivers Safety Alert Seat, Chevrolet Safety Assist, Buckle to Drive, Universal Home Remote, Chevrolet Infotainment Plus System w/ Navigation, Bose® Speaker System, Wireless Charging, 120V AC Power Outlet, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control, Teen Driver Settings, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Integrated Cargo Liner, All-Weather Floor Liners, Deep Tint Rear Glass, Hands-Free Power Liftgate, Redline Edition, LED Headlamps, Trailering Package w/ Heavy Duty Cooling System, Engine Block Heater, Black Lug Nut & Wheel Lock Kit, 20 Aluminum Wheels, Former GM Company Vehicle, OnStar Services Available, OnStar Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available. <br> <br><i>-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --</i>

2022 Chevrolet Traverse

11,440 KM

Details Description Features

$49,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Chevrolet Traverse

Premier | AWD | Nav | Sunroof | Redline | 7-Passenger | 20" Wheels

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Chevrolet Traverse

Premier | AWD | Nav | Sunroof | Redline | 7-Passenger | 20" Wheels

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
11,440KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GNEVKKW4NJ102270

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # BB1719
  • Mileage 11,440 KM

Vehicle Description

This Chevrolet Traverse Premier features a 3.6L DOHC 6-Cylinder Engine, 9-Speed Automatic Transmission, Mosaic Black Metallic Exterior, Jet Black Leather Interior, Skyscape® Dual Panel Sunroof, Heated Front Seats, Ventilated Front Seats, 7-Passenger Seating w/ 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Stop/Start System Override Engine Control, Remote Vehicle Start, HD Surround Vision, Rear Camera, Rear Park Assist, Image Adjustment Hitch View, Inside Rearview Mirror w/ Full Camera Display, Driver's Safety Alert Seat, Chevrolet Safety Assist, Buckle to Drive, Universal Home Remote, Chevrolet Infotainment Plus System w/ Navigation, Bose® Speaker System, Wireless Charging, 120V AC Power Outlet, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control, Teen Driver Settings, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Integrated Cargo Liner, All-Weather Floor Liners, Deep Tint Rear Glass, Hands-Free Power Liftgate, Redline Edition, LED Headlamps, Trailering Package w/ Heavy Duty Cooling System, Engine Block Heater, Black Lug Nut & Wheel Lock Kit, 20" Aluminum Wheels, Former GM Company Vehicle, OnStar Services Available, OnStar Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Used 2022 Toyota Tundra Hybrid Hybrid Limited | Crew | Leather | Nav | Sunroof | 20
2022 Toyota Tundra Hybrid Hybrid Limited | Crew | Leather | Nav | Sunroof | 20" Wheels 11,065 KM $69,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Buick Enclave Premium | AWD | Navigation | Sunroof | 20
2021 Buick Enclave Premium | AWD | Navigation | Sunroof | 20" Wheels 99,139 KM $36,995 + tax & lic
Used 2024 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate | Crew | Nav | Sunroof | Super Cruise™ | 22
2024 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate | Crew | Nav | Sunroof | Super Cruise™ | 22" Wheels 12,002 KM $90,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-291-XXXX

(click to show)

519-291-3791

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

Contact Seller
2022 Chevrolet Traverse