One Owner! Unit comes with snow tires, not on rims.

2022 Chevrolet Traverse

41,896 KM

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Traverse

LS One Owner | AWD | Sport Edition | 8 Passenger | 18" Wheels

2022 Chevrolet Traverse

LS One Owner | AWD | Sport Edition | 8 Passenger | 18" Wheels

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
41,896KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GNEVFKW2NJ178660

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 41,896 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner!

Unit comes with snow tires, not on rims.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

2022 Chevrolet Traverse