Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Chevrolet Trax

12,029 KM

Details Description Features

$25,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

Hudson's Listowel Kia

519-291-1730

Contact Seller
2022 Chevrolet Trax

2022 Chevrolet Trax

LT | One Owner | AWD | Rear Camera

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Chevrolet Trax

LT | One Owner | AWD | Rear Camera

Location

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

519-291-1730

  1. 9830879
  2. 9830879
  3. 9830879
  4. 9830879
  5. 9830879
  6. 9830879
  7. 9830879
  8. 9830879
  9. 9830879
  10. 9830879
  11. 9830879
  12. 9830879
  13. 9830879
  14. 9830879
  15. 9830879
  16. 9830879
  17. 9830879
  18. 9830879
  19. 9830879
Contact Seller

$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
12,029KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9830879
  • Stock #: K23207A
  • VIN: KL7CJPSM6NB540030

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # K23207A
  • Mileage 12,029 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This Trax LT AWD features a 1.4L 4-Cylinder DOHC Turbocharged Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Mosaic Black Metallic Exterior, Black Interior w/ Cloth/Leatherette Seats, All Wheel Drive, Front Bucket Seats, 6-Way Power Driver Seat, Remote Vehicle Start, Power Windows/Door Locks, Rear Vision Camera, Rear Park Assist, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Mounted Audio Controls, AM/FM/MP3 Stereo, Advanced Audio Speaker System, 7" Colour Touchscreen Display, Chevrolet Infotainment System, 110V AC Power Outlet, USB Port, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Power Heated Outside Mirrors, Tire Pressure Monitor, Engine Block Heater, 16" Alloy Wheels. ONnstar & WiFi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.




-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 39 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Hudson's Listowel Kia

2022 Chevrolet Trax ...
 12,029 KM
$25,999 + tax & lic
2020 Kia Soul EX One...
 42,800 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic
2018 Kia Forte LX+ R...
 76,297 KM
$18,499 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Hudson's Listowel Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Hudson's Listowel Kia

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

Call Dealer

519-291-XXXX

(click to show)

519-291-1730

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory