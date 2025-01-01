Menu
One Owner! This Bronco Sport features a 2.3L 4-Cylinder Engine, 10-Speed Automatic Transmission, Four-Wheel Drive, Hard Top, Cactud Grey Exterior, Grey Cloth Interior, Heated Front Seats, Smart Key, Remote Start, Auto Start/Stop, 360 Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Detection, Forward Collision Alert, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Lane Departure Warning, Leather Heated Steering Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control,12 Touchscreen Infotainment w/ SYNC4 system, Connected Built-in Nav, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, USB Ports, SiriusXM (Services Available), 10-Speaker Sound System, Dual-zone Climate Control, LED Headlamps and Tail Lamps, After-market Lightbar and Spotlights, Terrain Management System with Six G.O.A.T. Modes, Avancetrac w/ Roll Stability Control, Active Grille Shutters, Fender Tie-Down Hooks, Trailer Sway Control, Powder Coated Tube Steps, Storage Bags for Removable Top and Doors, 18 Machined Black Painted Aluminum Wheels. <br> <br><i>-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --</i>

2022 Ford Bronco

59,499 KM

$44,995

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford Bronco

Outer Banks One Owner | High Package | 18" Wheels

2022 Ford Bronco

Outer Banks One Owner | High Package | 18" Wheels

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

519-291-1730

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
59,499KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMDE5AH1NLB57834

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 59,499 KM

One Owner! This Bronco Sport features a 2.3L 4-Cylinder Engine, 10-Speed Automatic Transmission, Four-Wheel Drive, Hard Top, Cactud Grey Exterior, Grey Cloth Interior, Heated Front Seats, Smart Key, Remote Start, Auto Start/Stop, 360 Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Detection, Forward Collision Alert, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Lane Departure Warning, Leather Heated Steering Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control,12" Touchscreen Infotainment w/ SYNC4 system, Connected Built-in Nav, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, USB Ports, SiriusXM (Services Available), 10-Speaker Sound System, Dual-zone Climate Control, LED Headlamps and Tail Lamps, After-market Lightbar and Spotlights, Terrain Management System with Six G.O.A.T. Modes, Avancetrac w/ Roll Stability Control, Active Grille Shutters, Fender Tie-Down Hooks, Trailer Sway Control, Powder Coated Tube Steps, Storage Bags for Removable Top and Doors, 18" Machined Black Painted Aluminum Wheels.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Hudson's Listowel Kia

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
$44,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Hudson's Listowel Kia

519-291-1730

2022 Ford Bronco