This Branco Badlands features a 2.3L EcoBoost I-4 Engine, 7-Speed Manual Transmission, Four-wheel Drive (4x4), Convertible Hard Top, Cactus Grey Exterior, Black Vinyl Seating Surfaces, Front Bucket Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Keyless Ignition, Rear View Camera, Pre-collision Safety System, Post-collision Safety System, Emergency Braking Assist, 12 Digital Cluster Screen, Tilt/Telescoping Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel with Mounted Audio Controls and Cruise Control, Fords Sync4 Touchscreen Infotainment System, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, USB Connection, Satellite Radio Services Available, Air Conditioning, HOSS (High-Performance Off-Road Stability Suspension) System, G.O.A.T. Modes: 5 - Goes Over Any Type of Terrain, Heated Outside Mirrors, LED Headlamps, Front Fog Lights, Signature LED Tail Lights, Tow Hooks, Black Roof Rack Side Rails, Tire Pressure Monitoring, 17-inch Bright Machined-Aluminum Wheels.

2022 Ford Bronco

44,944 KM

$44,995

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford Bronco

Badlands Manual Transmission | Hard Top | 17" Wheels

12830179

2022 Ford Bronco

Badlands Manual Transmission | Hard Top | 17" Wheels

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
44,944KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMDE5CH3NLB25903

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 44,944 KM

This Branco Badlands features a 2.3L EcoBoost I-4 Engine, 7-Speed Manual Transmission, Four-wheel Drive (4x4), Convertible Hard Top, Cactus Grey Exterior, Black Vinyl Seating Surfaces, Front Bucket Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Keyless Ignition, Rear View Camera, Pre-collision Safety System, Post-collision Safety System, Emergency Braking Assist, 12" Digital Cluster Screen, Tilt/Telescoping Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel with Mounted Audio Controls and Cruise Control, Ford's Sync4 Touchscreen Infotainment System, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, USB Connection, Satellite Radio Services Available, Air Conditioning, HOSS (High-Performance Off-Road Stability Suspension) System, G.O.A.T. Modes: 5 - Goes Over Any Type of Terrain, Heated Outside Mirrors, LED Headlamps, Front Fog Lights, Signature LED Tail Lights, Tow Hooks, Black Roof Rack Side Rails, Tire Pressure Monitoring, 17-inch Bright Machined-Aluminum Wheels.




-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
7 Speed Manual

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
$44,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

2022 Ford Bronco