Menu
Account
Sign In
One Owner! This Ford F-150 XLT XTR Crew Features a 5.0L V8 Engine, 10-Speed Automatic Transmission, Antimatter Blue Metallic Exterior, Dark Slate Cloth Interior, <br> <br><i>-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --</i>

2022 Ford F-150

79,552 KM

Details Description Features

$44,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Ford F-150

XLT One Owner | Navigation |

Watch This Vehicle
13286258

2022 Ford F-150

XLT One Owner | Navigation |

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Contact Seller

$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
79,552KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTFW1E50NFA99488

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 79,552 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This Ford F-150 XLT XTR Crew Features a 5.0L V8 Engine, 10-Speed Automatic Transmission, Antimatter Blue Metallic Exterior, Dark Slate Cloth Interior,



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Used 2022 Kia Forte LX One Owner | 15
2022 Kia Forte LX One Owner | 15" Wheels 38,445 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss One Owner | Trail Boss | Leather | Sunroof | 18
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss One Owner | Trail Boss | Leather | Sunroof | 18" Wheels 97,556 KM $43,995 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Ford Bronco Sport Outer Banks | AWD | Remote Start | 18
2024 Ford Bronco Sport Outer Banks | AWD | Remote Start | 18" Wheels 41,949 KM $30,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-291-XXXX

(click to show)

519-291-3791

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$44,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

2022 Ford F-150