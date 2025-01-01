$44,995+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford F-150
XLT One Owner | Navigation |
2022 Ford F-150
XLT One Owner | Navigation |
Location
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
$44,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
79,552KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTFW1E50NFA99488
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 79,552 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner! This Ford F-150 XLT XTR Crew Features a 5.0L V8 Engine, 10-Speed Automatic Transmission, Antimatter Blue Metallic Exterior, Dark Slate Cloth Interior,
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
