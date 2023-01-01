$41,995+ tax & licensing
2022 GMC Acadia
SLE | Elevation | Nav | Sunroof | 6-Passenger | 20" Wheels
Location
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$41,995
+ taxes & licensing
27,147KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GKKNRL41NZ126260
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 27,147 KM
Vehicle Description
Former GM Company Vehicle. This Acadia Features a 2.0L Turbo 4-Cylinder Engine, 9-Speed Automatic Transmission, All-Wheel Drive, Cayenne Red Tintcoat Exterior, Jet Black Cloth Interior, Skyscape® Dual Panel Sunroof, Front Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seats, 8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, Power Driver Lumbar Control Seat Adjuster, 4-Way Manual Passenger Seat Adjuster, Driver Alert Package, Remote Vehicle Start, Remote Keyless Entry, Stop/Start Engine Control System, HD Rear Vision Camera, GMC Pro Safety Plus, GMC Pro Grade Package, Front & Rear Park Assist, Hitch Guidance, Trailering Assist Guidelines, Automatic Emergency Braking, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collison Alert, Lane Keep Assist w/ Lane Departure Warning, Rear Seat Reminder, Universal Home Remote, Driver Confidence Package, Infotainment Package, 4.2" Multicolour Driver Information Display, 8" Audio System, GMC Infotainment System w/ Navigation, Compass Display, Wireless Apple Carplay & Wireless Android Auto, Bose® Speaker System, 120V AC Power Outlet, Urethane Steering Wheel, Teen Driver Settings, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Rear Air Conditioning, Engine Air Filtration Monitor, All-Weather Floor Liners, Floor Liner Package, Integrated Cargo Liner, Interior Deluxe Lamp Package, Deep Tint Rear Glass, Hands-Free Power Liftgate, Black Roof Rails, Elevation Edition, Heated/Power Adjustable Manual Folding Exterior Mirrors w/ Integrated Turn Signal Indicators, Black GMC Emblems, Black Grille & Exterior Accents, LED Headlamps, LED Daytime Running Lamps, Intellibeam Automatic High Beams, Road Emergency Tool Kit, Traction Select, Heavy-Duty Cooling System, Engine Block Heater, Trailering Package, Black Lug Nut & Wheel Lock Kit, 20" Aluminum Wheels w/ Black Center Caps, OnStar Services Available, OnStar Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 39 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
9 Speed Automatic
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
