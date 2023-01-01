2022 GMC Acadia

Menu
Account
Sign In
Former GM Company Vehicle. This Acadia Features a 2.0L Turbo 4-Cylinder Engine, 9-Speed Automatic Transmission, All-Wheel Drive, Cayenne Red Tintcoat Exterior, Jet Black Cloth Interior, Skyscape® Dual Panel Sunroof, Front Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seats, 8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, Power Driver Lumbar Control Seat Adjuster, 4-Way Manual Passenger Seat Adjuster, Driver Alert Package, Remote Vehicle Start, Remote Keyless Entry, Stop/Start Engine Control System, HD Rear Vision Camera, GMC Pro Safety Plus, GMC Pro Grade Package, Front & Rear Park Assist, Hitch Guidance, Trailering Assist Guidelines, Automatic Emergency Braking, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collison Alert, Lane Keep Assist w/ Lane Departure Warning, Rear Seat Reminder, Universal Home Remote, Driver Confidence Package, Infotainment Package, 4.2 Multicolour Driver Information Display, 8 Audio System, GMC Infotainment System w/ Navigation, Compass Display, Wireless Apple Carplay & Wireless Android Auto, Bose® Speaker System, 120V AC Power Outlet, Urethane Steering Wheel, Teen Driver Settings, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Rear Air Conditioning, Engine Air Filtration Monitor, All-Weather Floor Liners, Floor Liner Package, Integrated Cargo Liner, Interior Deluxe Lamp Package, Deep Tint Rear Glass, Hands-Free Power Liftgate, Black Roof Rails, Elevation Edition, Heated/Power Adjustable Manual Folding Exterior Mirrors w/ Integrated Turn Signal Indicators, Black GMC Emblems, Black Grille & Exterior Accents, LED Headlamps, LED Daytime Running Lamps, Intellibeam Automatic High Beams, Road Emergency Tool Kit, Traction Select, Heavy-Duty Cooling System, Engine Block Heater, Trailering Package, Black Lug Nut & Wheel Lock Kit, 20 Aluminum Wheels w/ Black Center Caps, OnStar Services Available, OnStar Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available. <br> <br><i>-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 39 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --</i>

2022 GMC Acadia

27,147 KM

Details Description Features

$41,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 GMC Acadia

SLE | Elevation | Nav | Sunroof | 6-Passenger | 20" Wheels

Watch This Vehicle

2022 GMC Acadia

SLE | Elevation | Nav | Sunroof | 6-Passenger | 20" Wheels

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$41,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
27,147KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GKKNRL41NZ126260

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 27,147 KM

Vehicle Description

Former GM Company Vehicle. This Acadia Features a 2.0L Turbo 4-Cylinder Engine, 9-Speed Automatic Transmission, All-Wheel Drive, Cayenne Red Tintcoat Exterior, Jet Black Cloth Interior, Skyscape® Dual Panel Sunroof, Front Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seats, 8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, Power Driver Lumbar Control Seat Adjuster, 4-Way Manual Passenger Seat Adjuster, Driver Alert Package, Remote Vehicle Start, Remote Keyless Entry, Stop/Start Engine Control System, HD Rear Vision Camera, GMC Pro Safety Plus, GMC Pro Grade Package, Front & Rear Park Assist, Hitch Guidance, Trailering Assist Guidelines, Automatic Emergency Braking, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collison Alert, Lane Keep Assist w/ Lane Departure Warning, Rear Seat Reminder, Universal Home Remote, Driver Confidence Package, Infotainment Package, 4.2" Multicolour Driver Information Display, 8" Audio System, GMC Infotainment System w/ Navigation, Compass Display, Wireless Apple Carplay & Wireless Android Auto, Bose® Speaker System, 120V AC Power Outlet, Urethane Steering Wheel, Teen Driver Settings, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Rear Air Conditioning, Engine Air Filtration Monitor, All-Weather Floor Liners, Floor Liner Package, Integrated Cargo Liner, Interior Deluxe Lamp Package, Deep Tint Rear Glass, Hands-Free Power Liftgate, Black Roof Rails, Elevation Edition, Heated/Power Adjustable Manual Folding Exterior Mirrors w/ Integrated Turn Signal Indicators, Black GMC Emblems, Black Grille & Exterior Accents, LED Headlamps, LED Daytime Running Lamps, Intellibeam Automatic High Beams, Road Emergency Tool Kit, Traction Select, Heavy-Duty Cooling System, Engine Block Heater, Trailering Package, Black Lug Nut & Wheel Lock Kit, 20" Aluminum Wheels w/ Black Center Caps, OnStar Services Available, OnStar Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 39 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Used 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali | Crew | Nav | Sunroof | 20
2023 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali | Crew | Nav | Sunroof | 20" Wheels 30,917 KM $82,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom Trail Boss Custom | Crew | Trail Boss | Z71 for sale in Listowel, ON
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom Trail Boss Custom | Crew | Trail Boss | Z71 31,936 KM $61,495 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Hyundai Veloster Turbo | LEATHER | NAVIGATION | SUNROOF for sale in Listowel, ON
2019 Hyundai Veloster Turbo | LEATHER | NAVIGATION | SUNROOF 124,623 KM $20,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

Call Dealer

519-291-XXXX

(click to show)

519-291-3791

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$41,995

+ taxes & licensing

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

Contact Seller
2022 GMC Acadia