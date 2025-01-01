$45,995+ tax & licensing
2022 GMC Sierra 1500
One Owner | Elevation | Crew | 20" Wheels
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
78,411KM
VIN 3GTPUCEK7NG612634
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 78,411 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner! This GMC Sierra Elevation Crew Features a 2.7L Engine, 8-Speed Automatic Transmission, Dynamic Blue Metallic Exterior, Jet Black Interior, 10-Way Power Driver Seat, 4-Way Manual Passenger Seat, Heated Front Seats, Keyless Open and Start, Remote Vehicle Start, HD Rear Vision Camera, Hitch Guidance, GMC Pro Safety, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Lane Keep Assist With Lane Departure Warning, Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking, Tilt/Telescopic Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel With Mounted Audio Control, Cruise Control, GMC Premium Infotainment System With Navigation and 13.4" Diagonal HD Colour Display, 12" Driver Information Center, 6-Speaker Sound System, Teen Driver, Tri-Zone Auto Climate Control, Auto Locking Rear Differential, Trailering Equipment, Trailer Brake Controller, GMC Multipro Tailgate, Deep Tint Rear Glass, Single Outlet Exhaust, 6" Assist Steps, LED Front Fog Lamps, Black GMC Emblems, 20" Gloss Black Painted Aluminum Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.
The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
2022 GMC Sierra 1500