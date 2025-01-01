Menu
One Owner! This GMC Sierra Elevation Crew Features a 2.7L Engine, 8-Speed Automatic Transmission, Dynamic Blue Metallic Exterior, Jet Black Interior, 10-Way Power Driver Seat, 4-Way Manual Passenger Seat, Heated Front Seats, Keyless Open and Start, Remote Vehicle Start, HD Rear Vision Camera, Hitch Guidance, GMC Pro Safety, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Lane Keep Assist With Lane Departure Warning, Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking, Tilt/Telescopic Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel With Mounted Audio Control, Cruise Control, GMC Premium Infotainment System With Navigation and 13.4 Diagonal HD Colour Display, 12 Driver Information Center, 6-Speaker Sound System, Teen Driver, Tri-Zone Auto Climate Control, Auto Locking Rear Differential, Trailering Equipment, Trailer Brake Controller, GMC Multipro Tailgate, Deep Tint Rear Glass, Single Outlet Exhaust, 6 Assist Steps, LED Front Fog Lamps, Black GMC Emblems, 20 Gloss Black Painted Aluminum Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.

2022 GMC Sierra 1500

78,411 KM

One Owner | Elevation | Crew | 20" Wheels

12196525

One Owner | Elevation | Crew | 20" Wheels

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
78,411KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GTPUCEK7NG612634

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 78,411 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This GMC Sierra Elevation Crew Features a 2.7L Engine, 8-Speed Automatic Transmission, Dynamic Blue Metallic Exterior, Jet Black Interior, 10-Way Power Driver Seat, 4-Way Manual Passenger Seat, Heated Front Seats, Keyless Open and Start, Remote Vehicle Start, HD Rear Vision Camera, Hitch Guidance, GMC Pro Safety, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Lane Keep Assist With Lane Departure Warning, Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking, Tilt/Telescopic Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel With Mounted Audio Control, Cruise Control, GMC Premium Infotainment System With Navigation and 13.4" Diagonal HD Colour Display, 12" Driver Information Center, 6-Speaker Sound System, Teen Driver, Tri-Zone Auto Climate Control, Auto Locking Rear Differential, Trailering Equipment, Trailer Brake Controller, GMC Multipro Tailgate, Deep Tint Rear Glass, Single Outlet Exhaust, 6" Assist Steps, LED Front Fog Lamps, Black GMC Emblems, 20" Gloss Black Painted Aluminum Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

