$58,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2022 GMC Sierra 1500
Limited One Owner | AT4 | LTD | CRew | NAvigation | Sunroof | Technology Package | 18" Wheels
2022 GMC Sierra 1500
Limited One Owner | AT4 | LTD | CRew | NAvigation | Sunroof | Technology Package | 18" Wheels
Location
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$58,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
60,994KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GTP9EEL4NG117877
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 60,994 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner! This GMC Sierra AT4 LTD Crew Features a 6.2L Ecotec V8 Engine, 10-Speed Automatic Transmission, Cayenne Red Tintcoat Exterior, Jet Black Interior With Kalahari Accents, Heated Front Seats, Driver's Safety Alert Seat, 10-Way Power Driver Seat, 8-Way Power Passenger Seat, Keyless Open/Start, Remote Vehicle Start, Power Sunroof, Power Sliding Rear Window, Rear Camera Mirror, Driver Alert Package ll, Safety Package ll, HD Surround Vision With Two Trailer Camera Provisions, Front & Rear Park Assist, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane Keep Assist With Lane Departure Warning, Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking, Lane Change Alert With Side Blind Zone Alert, Adaptive Cruise Control, Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel With Mounted Audio Controls, Premium GMC Infotainment System With Navigation, Enhanced Driver Information Center, Technology Package, Heads-Up Display, BOSE® Speaker System, Wireless Charging, Teen Driver Mode, Memory Settings Mirrors, Deep Tint Rear Glass, Off-Road (AT$) Suspension Package, Autotrac Two-Speed Transfer Case, Auto-Locking Rear Differential, Hill Descent Control, H.D. Transmission Cooler, Intellibeam Automatic High Beam On/Off, LED Front Fog Lamps, GMC Multipro Tailgate, Advanced Trailering Systems, Trailering Assist Guidelines, Bed View Camera, Hitch Guidance, Trailer Brake Controller, LED Cargo Area Lighting, Trailering Equipment, Hitch Guidance With Hitch View, Off-Road Assist Steps, Dual Exhaust With Premium Tips, Tire Pressure monitor, 18" Machined Aluminum Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
2021 Audi E-Tron One Owner | Sportback | 55 | Progressiv | AWD | Navigation | Sunroof | 20"Wheels 34,251 KM $44,895 + tax & lic
2024 Chevrolet Equinox One Owner| RS | AWD | Leather | Navigation | Sunroof | Plus Package | 19" Wheels 40,190 KM $35,995 + tax & lic
2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer One Owner | LT | AWD | Convenience Package | 17" Wheels 71,358 KM $22,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-291-XXXX(click to show)
$58,995
+ taxes & licensing
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
519-291-3791
2022 GMC Sierra 1500