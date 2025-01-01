Menu
One Owner! This Sierra features a 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 Engine, 10-Speed Automatic Transmission, Summit White Exterior, Jet Black Cloth Interior, Heated Front Bucket Seats, 10-Way Power Driver Seat, Keyless Open/Start, Remote Vehicle Start, Automatic Start/Stop, HD Rear Vision Camera with Hitch Guidance, Forward Collision Alert, Lane Keep Assist w/ Lane Departure Warning, Following Distance Indicator, Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel with Mounted Audio Controls and Cruise Control, 13.4 HD Colour Touchscreen Premium Infotainment System w/ Navigation, Voice Recognition, Bluetooth, Wireless Apple Carplay / Android Auto, Wireless Charging, USB Ports, Tri Zone Auto Climate Control, Deep Tint Rear Glass, GMC MultiPro Tailgate, EZ Lift Power Lock & Release Tailgate, Power/Heated Exterior Mirrors, Black Emblems, Intellibeam, LED Front Fog Lamps, Single Speed Transfer Case, Trailering Equipment, Trailer Brake Controller, H.D. Transmission Oil Cooler, Engine Block Heater, Spray-on Bedliner, Tire Pressure Monitor System, Soft Tonneau Cover, 20 Black Painted Aluminum Wheels, Onstar Services Available, Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.

2022 GMC Sierra 1500

84,039 KM

$51,995

+ taxes & licensing
2022 GMC Sierra 1500

Elevation One Owner | 20" Wheels

2022 GMC Sierra 1500

Elevation One Owner | 20" Wheels

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$51,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
84,039KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GTUUCED4NG655347

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 84,039 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This Sierra features a 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 Engine, 10-Speed Automatic Transmission, Summit White Exterior, Jet Black Cloth Interior, Heated Front Bucket Seats, 10-Way Power Driver Seat, Keyless Open/Start, Remote Vehicle Start, Automatic Start/Stop, HD Rear Vision Camera with Hitch Guidance, Forward Collision Alert, Lane Keep Assist w/ Lane Departure Warning, Following Distance Indicator, Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel with Mounted Audio Controls and Cruise Control, 13.4" HD Colour Touchscreen Premium Infotainment System w/ Navigation, Voice Recognition, Bluetooth, Wireless Apple Carplay / Android Auto, Wireless Charging, USB Ports, Tri Zone Auto Climate Control, Deep Tint Rear Glass, GMC MultiPro Tailgate, 'EZ" Lift Power Lock & Release Tailgate, Power/Heated Exterior Mirrors, Black Emblems, Intellibeam, LED Front Fog Lamps, Single Speed Transfer Case, Trailering Equipment, Trailer Brake Controller, H.D. Transmission Oil Cooler, Engine Block Heater, Spray-on Bedliner, Tire Pressure Monitor System, Soft Tonneau Cover, 20" Black Painted Aluminum Wheels, Onstar Services Available, Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
$51,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

2022 GMC Sierra 1500