One Owner!

2022 GMC Sierra 1500

45,722 KM

$67,895

+ taxes & licensing
2022 GMC Sierra 1500

One Owner | AT4X | Crew | Navigation | Sunroof | 18" Wheels

12869909

2022 GMC Sierra 1500

One Owner | AT4X | Crew | Navigation | Sunroof | 18" Wheels

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$67,895

+ taxes & licensing

Used
45,722KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GTUUFEL9NG578774

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 45,722 KM

One Owner!

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Power Steering

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791

$67,895

+ taxes & licensing>

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

2022 GMC Sierra 1500