2022 GMC Terrain

One Owner! This Terrain Features a 1.5L I4 Turbo Engine, 9-Speed Automatic Transmission, Summit White Exterior, Jet Black Leather Interior, Power Sunroof, Heated Front Seats, 8-Way Power Driver Seat, Remote Vehicle Start, HD Rear Vision Camera, Universal Home Remote, Power Windows/Door Locks, Heated Steering Wheel w/ Mounted Audio Controls and Cruise Control, GMC Touchscreen Infotainment w/ Navigation, Bose® Speaker System, 110V AC Power Outlet, Teen Driver Settings, Automatic Climate Control, Hands-Free Power Liftgate, Black Emblems, Luggage Rack Side Rails, LED Headlamps, Front Fog Lamps, 19 Gloss Black Aluminum Wheels, OnStar® Services Available, OnStar® 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

20,120KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GKALVEV0NL286931

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 20,120 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This Terrain Features a 1.5L I4 Turbo Engine, 9-Speed Automatic Transmission, Summit White Exterior, Jet Black Leather Interior, Power Sunroof, Heated Front Seats, 8-Way Power Driver Seat, Remote Vehicle Start, HD Rear Vision Camera, Universal Home Remote, Power Windows/Door Locks, Heated Steering Wheel w/ Mounted Audio Controls and Cruise Control, GMC Touchscreen Infotainment w/ Navigation, Bose® Speaker System, 110V AC Power Outlet, Teen Driver Settings, Automatic Climate Control, Hands-Free Power Liftgate, Black Emblems, Luggage Rack Side Rails, LED Headlamps, Front Fog Lamps, 19" Gloss Black Aluminum Wheels, OnStar® Services Available, OnStar® 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

