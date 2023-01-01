Menu
2022 GMC Yukon XL

28,704 KM

Details

$84,995

+ tax & licensing
$84,995

+ taxes & licensing

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

2022 GMC Yukon XL

2022 GMC Yukon XL

SLT | Luxury Package | Navigation | Sunroof | 7-Passenger

2022 GMC Yukon XL

SLT | Luxury Package | Navigation | Sunroof | 7-Passenger

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$84,995

+ taxes & licensing

28,704KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10346334
  • Stock #: 23-1234A
  • VIN: 1GKS2GKT3NR257051

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23-1234A
  • Mileage 28,704 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This Yukon XL Features a 3.0L Duramax Turbo-Diesel 6-Cylinder Engine, 10-Speed Automatic Transmission, Satin Steel Metallic Exterior, Jet Black Leather Interior, Panoramic Dual-Pane Power Sunroof, 10-Way Power Driver Seat, 8-Way Power Passenger Seat, Front Bucket Seats, Heated Seats, 2nd Row 60/40 Buckets with Power Release Seats, 60/40 Split-Bench Power Fold 3rd Row Seats, Safety Alert Seat, Automatic Start/Stop, Remote Vehicle Start, Remote Keyless Entry, Keyless Open, Keyless Start, Universal Home Remote, HD Surround Vision, Hitch Guidance, GMC Pro Safety Plus Package, Buckle to Drive, Forward Collision Alert, Lane Keep Assist w/ Lane Departure Warning, Lane Change Alert w/ Side Blind Zone Alert, Following Distance Indicator, Rear Pedestrian Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking, Front & Rear Park Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Automatic Emergency Braking, Rear Seat Reminder, Power Windows/Door Locks, Driver Information Center, 12" Multi-Colour Digital Display, GMC Premium Infotainment System w/ Google Built-In, 10.2" Colour Touchscreen, Bluetooth® Streaming, Wireless Android Auto & Wireless Apple Carplay, Wireless Phone Projection, USB Ports, 120V Power Outlets, Front Auxiliary 12V Power Outlet, Wireless Charging, Bose Premium Audio System, DVD Video Format, Power Tilt/Telescopic Steering Column, Heated/Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Cruise Control, Teen Driver Settings, Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control Air Conditioning, Rear Window Defroster, Laminated Glass Windshield, Solar Absorbing Windshield, Deep Tint Rear Glass, Hands-Free Power Liftgate, Assist Steps, Roof Mounted Chrome Luggage Rack Side Rails, Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers, Memory Setting Mirrors, Heated/Power Adjustable Folding Exterior Mirrors w/ Turn Signal Indicators, LED Daytime Running Lamps, LED Front Fog Lamps, LED Headlamps, Intellibeam Headlamps, LED Stop & Tail Lights, SLT Luxury Package, Trailering Equipment, Single Speed Transfer Case, Engine Air Filtration Monitor, Engine Block Heater, Transmission Oil Cooler, Single Outlet Exhaust, Premium Smooth Side Suspension, Tire Pressure Monitor System, 20" Ultra Bright Machined Aluminum Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.





-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 39 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

