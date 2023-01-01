Menu
2022 Hyundai Elantra

32,995 KM

Details Description Features

$28,999

+ tax & licensing
$28,999

+ taxes & licensing

Hudson's Listowel Kia

519-291-1730

2022 Hyundai Elantra

2022 Hyundai Elantra

PREFERRED | FWD

PREFERRED | FWD

PREFERRED | FWD

Location

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

519-291-1730

$28,999

+ taxes & licensing

32,995KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10195563
  • Stock #: BB1479
  • VIN: KMHLM4AG8NU324619

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BB1479
  • Mileage 32,995 KM

Vehicle Description

This Elantra Features a 2.0L 4-Cylinder Engine, Continuously Variable Transmission, Front Wheel Drive, Drive Mode Select, Intense Blue Exterior, Black Cloth Interior, Heated Front Bucket Seats, 6-Way Manually Adjustable Driver's Seat w/ Seat Height Adjuster, 4-Way Manually Adjustable Front Passenger Seat, Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat, Keyless Entry w/ Push Button Ignition, Lane Follow Assist, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist w/ Pedestrian Detection, Front Collision Mitigation, Driver Monitoring Alert, Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist, Rear Collision Mitigation, Brake Assist, Back-Up Camera, Hill Hold Control, AM/FM/MP3/HD Radio w/ 6 Speakers, 8" Touchscreen Display w/ Rear View Camera, Wireless Apple Carplay & Android Auto Connectivity, Bluetooth Hands Free Phone System, 12V DC Power Outlets, Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel, Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering, Cruise Control w/ Steering Wheel Controls, Manual Air Conditioning, Air Filtration System, Fixed Rear Window w/ Defroster, Light Tinted Glass, Power Heated Side Mirrors w/ Manual Folding, Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/ Delay-Off, Headlights-Automatic Highbeams, Perimeter/Approach Lights, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, 16" Aluminum Alloy Wheels.
* Unit comes with winter tires (Rubber's Only)





-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 39 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

