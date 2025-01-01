Menu
One Owner! This Santa Fe features a 1.6L Turbocharged Inline-4 Engine + Electric Motor, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, All-Wheel Drive (AWD), Grey Exterior, Black Premium Leather Seating, Panoramic Sunroof, Heated and Ventilated Front Seats, 8-way Power-adjustable Drivers Seat with Lumbar Support, Driver Memory Settings, Hands-Free Entry, Keyless Ignition, Rear/Front/Side Vision Camera, Front/Rear Parking Sensors, Driver Assisted Parking Assist, Blind Spot and Lane Departure Warnings Accident Avoidance System, Lane Keep Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Driver Attention Alert, Pre-collision Safety System, Post-Collision Safety System, Emergency Braking Assist, Tilt/Telescoping Heated Steering Wheel with Mounted Audio Controls and Adaptive Cruise Control, Touchscreen Infotainment System, USB Connection, Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, Harman/Kardon Premium Brand Speakers, 12 total speakers, Satellite Radio Services Available, Wireless Charging, Dual-zone Front Climate Control, Heated Outside Mirrors with Integrated Turn Signals, Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, LED Headlamps, Tire Pressure Monitoring, 19-inch Alloy Wheels.

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe

75,033 KM

$30,995

+ taxes & licensing
12830176

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
75,033KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8S5DA12NU042965

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25-1924A
  • Mileage 75,033 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This Santa Fe features a 1.6L Turbocharged Inline-4 Engine + Electric Motor, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, All-Wheel Drive (AWD), Grey Exterior, Black Premium Leather Seating, Panoramic Sunroof, Heated and Ventilated Front Seats, 8-way Power-adjustable Driver's Seat with Lumbar Support, Driver Memory Settings, Hands-Free Entry, Keyless Ignition, Rear/Front/Side Vision Camera, Front/Rear Parking Sensors, Driver Assisted Parking Assist, Blind Spot and Lane Departure Warnings Accident Avoidance System, Lane Keep Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Driver Attention Alert, Pre-collision Safety System, Post-Collision Safety System, Emergency Braking Assist, Tilt/Telescoping Heated Steering Wheel with Mounted Audio Controls and Adaptive Cruise Control, Touchscreen Infotainment System, USB Connection, Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, Harman/Kardon Premium Brand Speakers, 12 total speakers, Satellite Radio Services Available, Wireless Charging, Dual-zone Front Climate Control, Heated Outside Mirrors with Integrated Turn Signals, Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, LED Headlamps, Tire Pressure Monitoring, 19-inch Alloy Wheels.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

