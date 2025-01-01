$37,895+ taxes & licensing
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee
WK Grand Cherokee | Limited | 4WD | Leather | Navigation | Technology Group | 20" Wheels
Location
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$37,895
+ taxes & licensing
Used
61,739KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4RJFBG2NC170478
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 61,739 KM
Vehicle Description
This Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 4WD Features a 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Engine With Stop/Start, 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic Transmission, Velvet Red Exterior, Black Interior, Leather Faced Bucket Seats, Keyless Enter 'N Go With Push-Button Start, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System, Blind-Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross-Path Detection, Lane Departure Warning With Lane Keep Assist, Parallel & Perpendicular Park Assist With Stop, Forward Collision Warning With Active Braking, Advanced Brake Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control With Stop, Uconnect 4C Navigation With 8.4" Display, 9 Alpine Speakers With Subwoofer, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling, Rear Load-Leveling Suspension, Electronic Stability Control, Select-Terrain Traction Management System, Hill Start Assist, Hill Descent Control, Trailer Sway Control, Class IV Hitch Receiver, Bi-Xenon High Intensity Discharge Headlamps, Automatic High-Beam Headlamp Control, LED Daytime Running Lamps, LED fog Lamps, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot, 20" Wheels.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee