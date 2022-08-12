2022 Jeep Wrangler

$CALL + taxes & licensing 4 , 8 7 3 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8974876

8974876 Stock #: B0823

B0823 VIN: 1C4HJXAG0NW200224

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 4,873 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Engine Oil Cooler 180 Amp Alternator Auxiliary Battery Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs 3.45 Rear Axle Ratio Single stainless steel exhaust Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Manual Transfer Case Auto Locking Hubs Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Steering 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Leading Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/eTorque 65.9 L Fuel Tank GVWR: 2,267 kgs (5,000 lbs) TRAC-LOK LIMITED-SLIP REAR DIFFERENTIAL Stop/Start Dual Battery System Exterior Fog Lights Removable Rear Window Variable Intermittent Wipers Deep Tint Sunscreen Windows Black door handles CLEARCOAT PAINT Black fender flares Black Side Windows Trim Manual Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Black Manual Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Conventional Rear Cargo Access Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Outside Rear Non-Locking Fuel-Filler Cap Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Magnesium Panels Wheels: 17" x 7.5" Moab Black Aluminum Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Tires: LT255/75R17C (TTK) Interior Compass Locking glove box Front centre armrest w/storage Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Day-Night Rearview Mirror Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer HVAC -inc: Console Ducts Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Systems Monitor Full Carpet Floor Covering Manual 1st Row Windows Locking Cargo Area Concealed Storage Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Illuminated Front Cupholder Removable Rear Windows 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Fore/Aft Movement and Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry MOPAR ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS Carpet Floor Trim, Carpet And Rubber Mat Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins Illuminated Rear Cupholder SiriusXM Guardian Tracker System Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Foldable Rear Head Restraints Removable Full Folding Bench Front Facing Tumble Forward Cloth Rear Seat Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Console Insert Urethane Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Sentry Key Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna 8 speakers 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Streaming Audio Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and External Memory Control SiriusXM Guardian Trial Included Safety Side impact beams Parkview Back-Up Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Additional Features BLACK Transmission: 8-Speed Torqueflite Auto BLACK, CLOTH BUCKET SEATS BLACK FREEDOM TOP 3-PIECE HARDTOP Quick Order Package 25K Willys Sport TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTO -inc: Tip Start, Dana M200 Rear Axle, Selec-Speed Control BLACK FREEDOM TOP 3-PIECE HARDTOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag, Rear Window Defroster, Rear Window Wiper w/Washer, Delete Sunrider Soft Top ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ETORQUE -inc: 600 Amp Maintenance Free Battery, 48-Volt Belt Starter Generator, GVWR: 2,290 kgs (5,050 lbs), Delete Alternator QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25K WILLYS SPORT -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/eTorque, Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Auto, Moulded-In-Colour Bumper w/Gloss Black, Front License Plate Bracket, 4-Wheel Drive Swing Gate Decal, Gloss Black Sport Grille, W...

