$35,999+ taxes & licensing
2022 Kia Carnival
LX FWD
2022 Kia Carnival
LX FWD
Location
Hudson's Listowel Kia
890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
519-291-1730
$35,999
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 62,733 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner! This Carnival features a 3.5L GDI V6 Engine, 8-Speed Automatic Transmission, Drive Mode Select, 8-Passenger Seating Configuration, Thunder Grey Exterior, Black Cloth Interior, Heated Front Seats, Power Front Driver Seat, Removable 2nd Row Seats, 60/40 Split-Folding 3rd Row (In-Floor Fold), Smart Key with Push-Button Start, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Sliding Doors, Rearview Camera, Rear Parking Sensors, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Follow Assist, Driver Attention Warning, Tilt & Telescopic Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel with Mounted Audio Controls, Cruise Control, Bluetooth Hands-Free Connectivity, Voice Recognition, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, 8.0-Inch Touchscreen Display, Wireless Charging, USB Ports (Multiple Front & Rear), Multiple 12V Power Outlets, Multi-zone Climate Control, Smart Power Tailgate, Rear Pull Up Shades, Hill Start Assist, Electronic Stability Control, Traction Control System, Vehicle Stability Management, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Power Heated Side Mirrors with Turn Signals, LED Low-Beam Headlights, Automatic High Beams, Black Grille with Chrome Accents, Trailer Package, Roof Rack, Chrome Door Handles, Rear Spoiler, 17-Inch Alloy Wheels.
The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 42 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle!
Vehicle Features
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519-291-1730