2022 Kia Carnival

5,736 KM

$36,695

+ tax & licensing
$36,695

+ taxes & licensing

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

2022 Kia Carnival

2022 Kia Carnival

LX 8 Passenger | Rear Camera | One Owner

2022 Kia Carnival

LX 8 Passenger | Rear Camera | One Owner

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,695

+ taxes & licensing

5,736KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8024452
  • Stock #: K22020
  • VIN: KNDNB5H38N6075268

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 5,736 KM

Vehicle Description

One owner! This Carnival LX was a former service loaner for the dealership. It features a 3.5L 6-Cylinder Engine, 8-Speed Automatic Transmission, Silver Exterior, Dark Black Grey Interior w/ Cloth Seats,

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
8 speed automatic

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

