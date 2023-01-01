$24,499+ tax & licensing
2022 Kia Forte
LX | FWD | Kia Certified Pre-Owned™
Location
Hudson's Listowel Kia
890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
519-291-1730
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
32,086KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3KPF24AD9NE528728
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # K24076A
- Mileage 32,086 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner! This Forte LX Features a 2.0L MPI 4-Cylinder Engine, Continuously Variable Transmission, Drive Mode Select, Aurora Black Exterior, Black Cloth Interior, Heated Front Seats, Front Seat Height Adjusters, 60/40 Rear Folding Seats, Keyless Entry, Rear-View Camera w/ Dynamic Parking Guidance, Hill-Assist Control, Power Windows/Door Locks, 4.2" TFT/LCD Supervision Cluster, 8" Display Audio, Android Auto/Apple Carplay, Bluetooth, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Column, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Electronic Power Steering, Air Conditioning, Solar Glass, Automatic Headlights, Halogen Projection Headlights, LED Daytime Running Lights, Escort Headlights, Heated Side-View Mirrors, PTC Heater, Front & Rear Splash Guards, Tire Mobility Kit, 15" Steel Wheels w/ Cover.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 39 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
Hudson's Listowel Kia
890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
2022 Kia Forte