Menu
Account
Sign In
One Owner! This Forte Features a 2.0L Engine, Continuously Variable Transmission, Aurora Black Exterior, Black Cloth Interior, Heated Adjustable Driver Seat, Heated Passenger Seat, Blind Spot Detection, Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Follow Assist, Driver Attention Alert, Tilt & Telescoping Heated Steering Wheel w/ Mounted Audio & Cruise Controls, 8 Infotainment Screen, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Climate Controls, Side-View Mirror Turn Signal Repeaters, Projection Headlights, 16 Machine Finished Aluminum Wheels. SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available. <br> <br><i>-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --</i>

2022 Kia Forte

61,068 KM

Details Description Features

$20,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Kia Forte

EX One Owner | 16" Wheels

Watch This Vehicle
12104266

2022 Kia Forte

EX One Owner | 16" Wheels

Location

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

519-291-1730

Contact Seller

$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
61,068KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3KPF34AD8NE470446

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # K25103A
  • Mileage 61,068 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This Forte Features a 2.0L Engine, Continuously Variable Transmission, Aurora Black Exterior, Black Cloth Interior, Heated Adjustable Driver Seat, Heated Passenger Seat, Blind Spot Detection, Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Follow Assist, Driver Attention Alert, Tilt & Telescoping Heated Steering Wheel w/ Mounted Audio & Cruise Controls, 8" Infotainment Screen, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Climate Controls, Side-View Mirror Turn Signal Repeaters, Projection Headlights, 16" Machine Finished Aluminum Wheels. SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.




-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Hudson's Listowel Kia

Used 2019 Nissan Murano S One Owner | 18' Wheels for sale in Listowel, ON
2019 Nissan Murano S One Owner | 18' Wheels 70,790 KM $19,999 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Kia Forte5 EX One Owner | Hatch Back | 16
2020 Kia Forte5 EX One Owner | Hatch Back | 16" Wheels 42,086 KM $19,999 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Kia Soul EX Premium One Owner | Leather | Sunroof | 18
2019 Kia Soul EX Premium One Owner | Leather | Sunroof | 18" Wheels 97,811 KM $15,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Hudson's Listowel Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Hudson's Listowel Kia

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-291-XXXX

(click to show)

519-291-1730

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

Hudson's Listowel Kia

519-291-1730

Contact Seller
2022 Kia Forte