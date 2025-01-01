$20,999+ tax & licensing
2022 Kia Forte
EX One Owner | 16" Wheels
2022 Kia Forte
EX One Owner | 16" Wheels
Location
Hudson's Listowel Kia
890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
519-291-1730
$20,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
61,068KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3KPF34AD8NE470446
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # K25103A
- Mileage 61,068 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner! This Forte Features a 2.0L Engine, Continuously Variable Transmission, Aurora Black Exterior, Black Cloth Interior, Heated Adjustable Driver Seat, Heated Passenger Seat, Blind Spot Detection, Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Follow Assist, Driver Attention Alert, Tilt & Telescoping Heated Steering Wheel w/ Mounted Audio & Cruise Controls, 8" Infotainment Screen, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Climate Controls, Side-View Mirror Turn Signal Repeaters, Projection Headlights, 16" Machine Finished Aluminum Wheels. SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
Hudson's Listowel Kia
890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
2022 Kia Forte