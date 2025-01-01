$18,995+ taxes & licensing
2022 Kia Forte
EX One Owner | 16" Wheels
Location
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
83,820KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3KPF34AD6NE533446
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25-1551A
- Mileage 83,820 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner! This Kia Forte EX Sedan Features a 2.0L Engine, Intelligent Variable Transmission, Drive Mode Select, Blue Exterior, Black Interior, Heated Front Seats, 60:40 Split-Folding Rear Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Rearview Camera, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Follow Assist, Blind-Spot Setection And Collision Avoidance Assist, Driver Attention Alert System, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (Detects Vehicles And Pedestrians), Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Cruise Control, Heated Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel With Mounted Audio Controls, Tilt And Telescopic Steering Wheel, 8 Display Audio, Mono LCD/TFT Instrument Cluster, 6-Speaker Audio System, Wireless Phone Charger, Heated Sideview Mirrors With Signal Repeaters, Dual Exhaust Appearance, Automatic Headlights, Halogen Projection Headlights, LED Daytime Running Lights, Electronic Stability Control, 4-Wheel Anti-Lock Braking System, Hill-Assist Control, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, 16" Machined-Finish Alloy Wheels.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
