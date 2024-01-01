$25,499+ tax & licensing
2022 Kia Seltos
LX | AWD | Kia Certified Pre-Owned™
Location
Hudson's Listowel Kia
890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
519-291-1730
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
60,079KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDEPCAA8N7303035
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 60,079 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner! This Kia Seltos Features a 2.0L MPI 4-Cylinder Engine, Continuously Variable Transmission, Drive Mode Select, Snow White Pearl Exterior, Black Cloth Interior, Heated Front Seats, Driver Seat Height Adjustment, 60/40 Split Folding Rear Seats, Keyless Entry, Idle Stop & Go, Rear-View Camera w/ Dynamic Parking Guidelines, Blind Spot Warning System, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Rear Seat Occupant Alert, Safe Exit Assist, Electronic Stability Control, Hill Assist Control, Downhill Brake Control, Power Windows/Door Locks, 3.5" TFT Cluster, 8" Display Audio, Android Auto/Apple Carplay, Bluetooth, 6-Speakers, 12V Power Outlet, USB Charger & Media Input Port, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Air Conditioning, Rear Privacy Tint Glass, Roof Rails, Side-View Mirror Repeater Lamp, Heated/Electric Adjustable Side-View Mirrors, Automatic Headlights, Bi-Function Projection Halogen Headlights, LED DRL & Positioning Lights, Projection Fog Lights, Rear Spoiler w/ LED High Mounted Stop Light, Front & Rear Mud Guards, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, 17" Alloy Wheels, Unit comes with winter tires on rims.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
