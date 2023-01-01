$42,999+ tax & licensing
2022 Kia Sorento
2.5T SX w/Black Leather SX | Kia Certified Pre-Owned™
Location
Hudson's Listowel Kia
890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
519-291-1730
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$42,999
+ taxes & licensing
40,491KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5XYRKDLF0NG090468
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 40,491 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner! This Kia Sorento Features a 2.5L 4-Cylinder Engine, 8-Speed Automatic w/ Auto-Shift Transmission, Gravity Grey Exterior, Black Leather Interior,
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 39 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
Navigation System
Additional Features
AWD
8 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2022 Kia Sorento