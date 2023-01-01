2022 Kia Sorento

Menu
One Owner! This Kia Sorento Features a 2.5L 4-Cylinder Engine, 8-Speed Automatic w/ Auto-Shift Transmission, Gravity Grey Exterior, Black Leather Interior,

Location

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

519-291-1730

40,491KM
VIN 5XYRKDLF0NG090468

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 40,491 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This Kia Sorento Features a 2.5L 4-Cylinder Engine, 8-Speed Automatic w/ Auto-Shift Transmission, Gravity Grey Exterior, Black Leather Interior,





-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 39 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

Navigation System

Additional Features

AWD
8 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

