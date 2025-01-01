Menu
Account
Sign In
This Sorento Features a 2.5L 4-Cylinder Engine, 8 Speed Automatic w/ Autoshift Transmission, Drive Mode Select, Pacific Blue Exterior, Black Leather Interior, Panoramic Sunroof, Heated Front Seats, Power Front Seats, 2-Way Lumbar Driver Seat, 2nd Row Heated Seats, 60:40 Split 2nd Row, Keyless Entry, Smart Key, Push Button Start, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear Cross Collision Avoidance Assist, Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist, Highway Drive Assist, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Rear Seat Reminder w/ Sonar, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Rear View Camera, Lane Following Assist, Kane Keep Assist, High Beam Assist, Electric Parking Brake, Electronic Stability Control, Downhill Brake Control, Hill Assist Control, Power Windows/Door Locks, 10.25 Navigation Display, HD Radio, Android Auto/Apple Carplay, Bluetooth, 6 Speakers, Wireless Cell Phone Charger, USB Ports, Power Outlets, 110V Inverter, Manual Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, Leather/Heated Steering Wheel, Advanced Smart Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Dual Zone Climate Control w/ Automatic Defogger, Privacy Tinted Rear Door Glass, Acoustic Film Windshield, Smart Power Tailgate, Power Folding Mirrors, Heated/Power Exterior Mirrors, Side Mirror Signal Repeaters, Roof Rails, LED Fog Lights, Full LED Headlights, LED High Mounted Stop Light, LED Rear Combination Lights, Mud Guards, 20 Alloy Wheel. <br> <br><i>-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --</i>

2022 Kia Sorento

67,376 KM

Details Description Features

$32,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Kia Sorento

2.5T EX+ EX+ | Sun Roof | Navigation | 20" Wheels

Watch This Vehicle
12739953

2022 Kia Sorento

2.5T EX+ EX+ | Sun Roof | Navigation | 20" Wheels

Location

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

519-291-1730

Contact Seller

$32,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
67,376KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5XYRHDLF3NG111067

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # K26015A
  • Mileage 67,376 KM

Vehicle Description

This Sorento Features a 2.5L 4-Cylinder Engine, 8 Speed Automatic w/ Autoshift Transmission, Drive Mode Select, Pacific Blue Exterior, Black Leather Interior, Panoramic Sunroof, Heated Front Seats, Power Front Seats, 2-Way Lumbar Driver Seat, 2nd Row Heated Seats, 60:40 Split 2nd Row, Keyless Entry, Smart Key, Push Button Start, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear Cross Collision Avoidance Assist, Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist, Highway Drive Assist, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Rear Seat Reminder w/ Sonar, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Rear View Camera, Lane Following Assist, Kane Keep Assist, High Beam Assist, Electric Parking Brake, Electronic Stability Control, Downhill Brake Control, Hill Assist Control, Power Windows/Door Locks, 10.25" Navigation Display, HD Radio, Android Auto/Apple Carplay, Bluetooth, 6 Speakers, Wireless Cell Phone Charger, USB Ports, Power Outlets, 110V Inverter, Manual Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, Leather/Heated Steering Wheel, Advanced Smart Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Dual Zone Climate Control w/ Automatic Defogger, Privacy Tinted Rear Door Glass, Acoustic Film Windshield, Smart Power Tailgate, Power Folding Mirrors, Heated/Power Exterior Mirrors, Side Mirror Signal Repeaters, Roof Rails, LED Fog Lights, Full LED Headlights, LED High Mounted Stop Light, LED Rear Combination Lights, Mud Guards, 20" Alloy Wheel.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Hudson's Listowel Kia

Used 2023 Mazda MAZDA3 One Owner | 3 GS | FWD | Winter Tires On Rims for sale in Listowel, ON
2023 Mazda MAZDA3 One Owner | 3 GS | FWD | Winter Tires On Rims 39,337 KM $25,999 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid SX w/Black Interior Hybrid | AWD | Sunroof | Leather | NAV | 18
2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid SX w/Black Interior Hybrid | AWD | Sunroof | Leather | NAV | 18" Wheels 114,285 KM $33,999 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Kia Seltos EX One Owner | AWD | Sunroof | 17
2023 Kia Seltos EX One Owner | AWD | Sunroof | 17" Wheels 32,692 KM $27,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Hudson's Listowel Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Hudson's Listowel Kia

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-291-XXXX

(click to show)

519-291-1730

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$32,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Hudson's Listowel Kia

519-291-1730

2022 Kia Sorento