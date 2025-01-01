$32,999+ taxes & licensing
2022 Kia Sorento
2.5T EX+ EX+ | Sun Roof | Navigation | 20" Wheels
Location
Hudson's Listowel Kia
890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
519-291-1730
$32,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
67,376KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5XYRHDLF3NG111067
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # K26015A
- Mileage 67,376 KM
Vehicle Description
This Sorento Features a 2.5L 4-Cylinder Engine, 8 Speed Automatic w/ Autoshift Transmission, Drive Mode Select, Pacific Blue Exterior, Black Leather Interior, Panoramic Sunroof, Heated Front Seats, Power Front Seats, 2-Way Lumbar Driver Seat, 2nd Row Heated Seats, 60:40 Split 2nd Row, Keyless Entry, Smart Key, Push Button Start, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear Cross Collision Avoidance Assist, Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist, Highway Drive Assist, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Rear Seat Reminder w/ Sonar, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Rear View Camera, Lane Following Assist, Kane Keep Assist, High Beam Assist, Electric Parking Brake, Electronic Stability Control, Downhill Brake Control, Hill Assist Control, Power Windows/Door Locks, 10.25" Navigation Display, HD Radio, Android Auto/Apple Carplay, Bluetooth, 6 Speakers, Wireless Cell Phone Charger, USB Ports, Power Outlets, 110V Inverter, Manual Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, Leather/Heated Steering Wheel, Advanced Smart Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Dual Zone Climate Control w/ Automatic Defogger, Privacy Tinted Rear Door Glass, Acoustic Film Windshield, Smart Power Tailgate, Power Folding Mirrors, Heated/Power Exterior Mirrors, Side Mirror Signal Repeaters, Roof Rails, LED Fog Lights, Full LED Headlights, LED High Mounted Stop Light, LED Rear Combination Lights, Mud Guards, 20" Alloy Wheel.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
8 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift
Hudson's Listowel Kia
890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
