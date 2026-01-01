$28,499+ taxes & licensing
2022 Kia Sorento
LX Premium AWD
2022 Kia Sorento
LX Premium AWD
Location
Hudson's Listowel Kia
890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
519-291-1730
$28,499
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # L1575
- Mileage 78,910 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner! This Sorento features a 2.5L 4-Cylinder Engine, 8-Speed Automatic Transmission, Drive Mode Select, All-Wheel Drive, Polar White Exterior, Black Cloth Interior, Heated Front Seats, Power Driver Seat, 60:40 Split 2nd Row, 50:50 Split 3rd Row, Ignition Stop & Go, Smart Key & Push Button Start, Rear View Camera, Rear Parking Sensors, Lane Keeping/Following Assist, Blind Spot Collision Avoid Assist, Rear Cross Collision Avoid Assist, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, High Beam Assist, Leather/Heated Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Mounted Audio Controls, Cruise Control, 8" Display Audio with HD Radio, Bluetooth, Android Auto / Apple CarPlay, 6 Speakers, Power Outlets, USB Ports, Wireless Cellphone Charger, Dual-Zone Climate Control, Heated Power Adjustable Outside Mirrors,Tire Pressure Monitor, 18" Alloy Wheels with Machine Finish.
*Damage reported: 02/2025 - Damage to the front end in the amount of $4,350. All work professionally repaired.
The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 42 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Hudson's Listowel Kia
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Hudson's Listowel Kia
Hudson's Listowel Kia
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-291-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
519-291-1730