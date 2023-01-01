Menu
2022 Kia Sportage

9,765 KM

Details Description Features

$34,999

+ tax & licensing
$34,999

+ taxes & licensing

Hudson's Listowel Kia

519-291-1730

2022 Kia Sportage

2022 Kia Sportage

EX Premium S | AWD | Kia Certified Pre-Owned™

2022 Kia Sportage

EX Premium S | AWD | Kia Certified Pre-Owned™

Location

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

519-291-1730

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,999

+ taxes & licensing

9,765KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10341402
  • Stock #: 23-1159B
  • VIN: KNDPNCAC2N7992859

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 9,765 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This Sportage Features a 2.4L 4-Cylinder Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, All-Wheel Drive, Drive Mode Select, Storm Blue Exterior, Black Leather Interior, Panoramic Sunroof, 10-Way Power Driver Seat w/ 2-Way Lumbar Support, Heated Front Seats, Height Adjustable Driver Seat, 60/40 Folding Rear Seats, Rear Parking Sensors, Smart Key w/ Push Button Start, Keyless Entry, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Detection System, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collison Avoidance Assist, Power Windows/Door Locks, Electric Parking Brake, Electronic Stability Control, Hill Assist Control, Downhill Brake Control, 8" Display Audio, Android Auto/Apple Carplay, AM/FM/MP3 Radio, Bluetooth® Hands-Free Connectivity, USB Input Jacks, Wireless Cell Phone Charger, 12V Power Outlets, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel, Electric Power Steering, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control, Automatic Defog System, Rear Window Defroster, Deep Privacy Tint Glass, Acoustic Laminated Windshield, Smart Power Liftgate, Gloss Black Roof Rails, Heated/Power Folding Sideview Mirrors, Sideview Mirror Signal Repeaters, Automatic Headlights, Bi-Function Projection Headlights, Projection Fog Lights, LED Headlights, LED Daytime/Positioning Lights, LED Lightbar Taillights, Splash Guards, Tire Mobility Kit, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, 18" Black Alloy Wheels.




-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 39 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Hudson's Listowel Kia

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

