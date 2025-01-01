$20,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2022 Kia Sportage
LX | FWD | 17" Wheels
2022 Kia Sportage
LX | FWD | 17" Wheels
Location
Hudson's Listowel Kia
890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
519-291-1730
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$20,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
67,705KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDPM3AC7N7972934
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 67,705 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner! This Sportage Features a 2.4L GDI 4-Cylinder Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, DynaMax Intelligent All-Wheel Drive, Drive Mode Select, Steel Grey Exterior, Black Cloth Interior, Heated Front Seats, Height Adjustable Driver Seat, 60/40 Folding Rear Seats, Remote Vehicle Start, Keyless Entry, Power Windows/Door Locks, Rearview Camera w/ Dynamic Guidelines, Hill Assist Control, Electronic Stability Control, Downhill Brake Control, 8" Display Audio, AM/FM/MP3 Radio, Bluetooth® Hands-Free Connectivity, USB Input Jacks, Android Auto/Apple Carplay, 12V Power Outlets, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Column, Electronic Power Steering, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Rear Console Air Ventilation, Rear Window Defroster, Acoustic Laminated Windshield, Deep Privacy Tint Glass, Splash Guards, Heated/Power Sideview Mirrors, Automatic Headlights, Bi-Function Projection Headlights, Projection Fog Lights, Tire Mobility Kit, 17" Alloy Wheels.
Unit comes with snow tires on rims.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Unit comes with snow tires on rims.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Hudson's Listowel Kia
2022 Kia Sportage LX | FWD | 17" Wheels 67,705 KM $20,999 + tax & lic
2018 Kia Soul EX+ | Cloth | 17" Wheels 94,949 KM $14,499 + tax & lic
2020 Kia Soul EX | FWD | 17" Wheels 134,303 KM $14,999 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Hudson's Listowel Kia
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Hudson's Listowel Kia
890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-291-XXXX(click to show)
$20,999
+ taxes & licensing
Hudson's Listowel Kia
519-291-1730
2022 Kia Sportage