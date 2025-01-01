2022 Kia Sportage

Menu
One Owner! This Sportage Features a 2.4L GDI 4-Cylinder Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, DynaMax Intelligent All-Wheel Drive, Drive Mode Select, Steel Grey Exterior, Black Cloth Interior, Heated Front Seats, Height Adjustable Driver Seat, 60/40 Folding Rear Seats, Remote Vehicle Start, Keyless Entry, Power Windows/Door Locks, Rearview Camera w/ Dynamic Guidelines, Hill Assist Control, Electronic Stability Control, Downhill Brake Control, 8 Display Audio, AM/FM/MP3 Radio, Bluetooth® Hands-Free Connectivity, USB Input Jacks, Android Auto/Apple Carplay, 12V Power Outlets, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Column, Electronic Power Steering, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Rear Console Air Ventilation, Rear Window Defroster, Acoustic Laminated Windshield, Deep Privacy Tint Glass, Splash Guards, Heated/Power Sideview Mirrors, Automatic Headlights, Bi-Function Projection Headlights, Projection Fog Lights, Tire Mobility Kit, 17 Alloy Wheels. <br> Unit comes with snow tires on rims. <br> <br> <br><i>-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --</i>

Location

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

519-291-1730

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
67,705KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDPM3AC7N7972934

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 67,705 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This Sportage Features a 2.4L GDI 4-Cylinder Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, DynaMax Intelligent All-Wheel Drive, Drive Mode Select, Steel Grey Exterior, Black Cloth Interior, Heated Front Seats, Height Adjustable Driver Seat, 60/40 Folding Rear Seats, Remote Vehicle Start, Keyless Entry, Power Windows/Door Locks, Rearview Camera w/ Dynamic Guidelines, Hill Assist Control, Electronic Stability Control, Downhill Brake Control, 8" Display Audio, AM/FM/MP3 Radio, Bluetooth® Hands-Free Connectivity, USB Input Jacks, Android Auto/Apple Carplay, 12V Power Outlets, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Column, Electronic Power Steering, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Rear Console Air Ventilation, Rear Window Defroster, Acoustic Laminated Windshield, Deep Privacy Tint Glass, Splash Guards, Heated/Power Sideview Mirrors, Automatic Headlights, Bi-Function Projection Headlights, Projection Fog Lights, Tire Mobility Kit, 17" Alloy Wheels.


Unit comes with snow tires on rims.




-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

