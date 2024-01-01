Menu
***This Vehicle Comes w/ a Tonneau Cover, Boards & Mats*** One Owner! This Ram 1500 Sport Features a 5.7L Engine, 8-Speed Automatic Transmission, Dimond Black Crystal Pearl Coat Exterior, Black Leather Interior, Heated & Cool Power Adjustable Driver Seat, Heated & Cooled Power Adjustable Passenger Seat, Front Collison Mitigation, Front Collision Warning w/ Active Braking, Tilt & Telescoping Steering Wheel, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone Climate Controls, Rebel Level 2 Equipment Group, Night Edition, Bed Utility Group, Automatic LED Headlights, Black Dual Exhaust Tips, Black Grille, Power Folding Mirrors, 20 Black Aluminum Wheels. SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available. <br> <br><i>-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --</i>

2022 RAM 1500 Sport One Owner | Night Edition | Tonneau Cover | 20" Wheels

39,034 KM

$49,999 + tax & licensing

Hudson's Listowel Kia
890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
519-291-1730

VIN 1C6SRFVTXNN475791

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

519-291-1730

Used
  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 39,034 KM

***This Vehicle Comes w/ a Tonneau Cover, Boards & Mats***
One Owner! This Ram 1500 Sport Features a 5.7L Engine, 8-Speed Automatic Transmission, Dimond Black Crystal Pearl Coat Exterior, Black Leather Interior, Heated & Cool Power Adjustable Driver Seat, Heated & Cooled Power Adjustable Passenger Seat, Front Collison Mitigation, Front Collision Warning w/ Active Braking, Tilt & Telescoping Steering Wheel, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone Climate Controls, Rebel Level 2 Equipment Group, Night Edition, Bed Utility Group, Automatic LED Headlights, Black Dual Exhaust Tips, Black Grille, Power Folding Mirrors, 20" Black Aluminum Wheels. SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

