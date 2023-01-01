Menu
2022 RAM 2500

37,091 KM

Details Description Features

$67,295

+ tax & licensing
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

Big Horn Sport | Crew | Diesel | 18" Wheels |

Big Horn Sport | Crew | Diesel | 18" Wheels |

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

37,091KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9809098
  • Stock #: 23-738A
  • VIN: 3C6UR5DL0NG226705

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 37,091 KM

Vehicle Description

This Ram 2500 Big Horn features a 6.7L I6 Cummins Turbo Diesel Engine, 6-SPD Automatic Transmission, 4x4, Grey Exterior, Gray Cloth Interior, Manual 4-Way Adjustable Driver Seat, 4-Way Passenger Seat, Front Facing Cloth Rear Seat, Power Windows/Locks, Push Button Start, Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls, 2 12V DC Power Outlets, Block Heater, Trailer Wiring Harness, HD Shock Absorbers
HD Suspension, Cargo Box Lights, Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Lights, Spray in liner, 18" Polished Aluminum Wheels,



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 39 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

