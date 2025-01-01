$32,995+ tax & licensing
2022 Subaru ASCENT
One Owner | Limited | AWD | Leather | Navigation | Sunroof | 20" Wheels
Location
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$32,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
81,498KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4S4WMALD9N3400854
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25-1147A
- Mileage 81,498 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner! This Subaru Ascent Limited Features a Engine: 2.4L DOHC 16 Valve 4-Cylinder Turbo -inc: twin scroll intercooled turbocharger, Dual Active Valve Control System (DAVCS) variable valve timing and Electronic Throttle Control (ETC), Crystal White Pearl Exterior, Black Leather Exterior, Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way Power Driver's Seat w/2 Position Memory & Power Lumbar support, 4-Way Power Front Passenger Seat, Height and Tilt Adjustable Head Restraints & Whiplash Reducing Protection, Fixed 60-40 Bench Leather 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor, 3 Manual & Adjustable Head Restraints, Back-Up Camera, Cruise Control-Steering Assist, EyeSight Pre-Collision Braking, Collision Mitigation-Front, Driver Monitoring-Alert, Blind Spot Detection (BSD) Blind Spot, Reverse Automatic Braking, Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls, Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Trailer Wiring Harness, Front and Rear Roll Bars, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Driver Information Centre, Deep Tinted Glass, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Lip Spoiler, Black Grille w/Chrome Surround, Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off, Perimeter/Approach Lights, LED Brakelights, Headlights-Automatic Highbeams, Laminated Glass, STARLINK Safety and Security (Subscription Required) Tracker System, Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher, 20" Wheels.
Unit comes with snow tires on alloy wheels
Unit comes with snow tires on alloy wheels
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
2022 Subaru ASCENT