Menu
Account
Sign In
This Subaru Impreza Sport AWD Features a 2.0L SUBARU BOXER Engine With Direct Injection, 5-Speed Manual Transmission, Ocean Blue Pearl Exterior, Black Interior, Dual-Mode Heated Front Seats, Premium Cloth Upholstery, Power Tilting and Sliding Glass Sunroof, Proximity Key With Push Button Start, Rearview Camera, Sport with EyeSight®: Includes EyeSight® Driver Assist Technology, Lineartronic® CVT, Reverse Automatic Braking, High Beam Assist, and SI-DRIVE, Subaru Rear/Side Vehicle Detection With Blind-Spot Detection With Lane Change Assist & Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel, Electronic Cruise Control, 8.0-inch Infotainment System With Navigation: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio System With High-Resolution Capacitive Touchscreen Display With GPS Navigation System, Apple CarPlay,®, Android Auto, STARLINK® Smartphone Integration (including Aha radio), Dual USB Port, Auxiliary Audio Input, SMS Text Messaging Capability, Bluetooth® Mobile Phone Connectivity With Voice Activation and Bluetooth® Streaming Audio, and SiriusXM® Satellite Radio With Advanced Audio Features, Traffic and Travel Link® (Optional Services), Gauge Cluster With Colour LCD Display, 6-Speaker Audio System, SUBARU STARLINK® Connected Services, Automatic Climate Control, Aluminum Pedals, One-Touch Turn Signal, LED Fog Lights, Auto On/Off Headlights, LED Steering Responsive Headlights, Side Sill Spoiler, 17 Aluminum-Alloy Wheels

2022 Subaru Impreza

92,473 KM

Details Description Features

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Subaru Impreza

Sport | AWD | Manual | Hatchback | Sunroof | 17" Wheels

Watch This Vehicle
12395286

2022 Subaru Impreza

Sport | AWD | Manual | Hatchback | Sunroof | 17" Wheels

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
92,473KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4S3GTAE60N1722403

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 92,473 KM

Vehicle Description

This Subaru Impreza Sport AWD Features a 2.0L SUBARU BOXER Engine With Direct Injection, 5-Speed Manual Transmission, Ocean Blue Pearl Exterior, Black Interior, Dual-Mode Heated Front Seats, Premium Cloth Upholstery, Power Tilting and Sliding Glass Sunroof, Proximity Key With Push Button Start, Rearview Camera, Sport with EyeSight®: Includes EyeSight® Driver Assist Technology, Lineartronic® CVT, Reverse Automatic Braking, High Beam Assist, and SI-DRIVE, Subaru Rear/Side Vehicle Detection With Blind-Spot Detection With Lane Change Assist & Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel, Electronic Cruise Control, 8.0-inch Infotainment System With Navigation: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio System With High-Resolution Capacitive Touchscreen Display With GPS Navigation System, Apple CarPlay,®, Android Auto, STARLINK® Smartphone Integration (including Aha radio), Dual USB Port, Auxiliary Audio Input, SMS Text Messaging Capability, Bluetooth® Mobile Phone Connectivity With Voice Activation and Bluetooth® Streaming Audio, and SiriusXM® Satellite Radio With Advanced Audio Features, Traffic and Travel Link® (Optional Services), Gauge Cluster With Colour LCD Display, 6-Speaker Audio System, SUBARU STARLINK® Connected Services, Automatic Climate Control, Aluminum Pedals, One-Touch Turn Signal, LED Fog Lights, Auto On/Off Headlights, LED Steering Responsive Headlights, Side Sill Spoiler, 17" Aluminum-Alloy Wheels

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Powertrain

5 Speed Manual

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Used 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 One Owner | Custom Crew | Convenience Package | 20
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 One Owner | Custom Crew | Convenience Package | 20" Wheels 52,606 KM $40,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Honda Civic One Owner | Sport | Sedan | Moonroof | 18
2022 Honda Civic One Owner | Sport | Sedan | Moonroof | 18" Wheels 49,156 KM $27,895 + tax & lic
Used 2023 RAM 1500 Classic One Owner | Classic | Tradesman | Quad Cab | 20
2023 RAM 1500 Classic One Owner | Classic | Tradesman | Quad Cab | 20" Wheels 52,407 KM $39,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-291-XXXX

(click to show)

519-291-3791

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

Contact Seller
2022 Subaru Impreza