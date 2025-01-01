$22,995+ tax & licensing
2022 Subaru Impreza
Sport | AWD | Manual | Hatchback | Sunroof | 17" Wheels
2022 Subaru Impreza
Sport | AWD | Manual | Hatchback | Sunroof | 17" Wheels
Location
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
Certified
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 92,473 KM
Vehicle Description
This Subaru Impreza Sport AWD Features a 2.0L SUBARU BOXER Engine With Direct Injection, 5-Speed Manual Transmission, Ocean Blue Pearl Exterior, Black Interior, Dual-Mode Heated Front Seats, Premium Cloth Upholstery, Power Tilting and Sliding Glass Sunroof, Proximity Key With Push Button Start, Rearview Camera, Sport with EyeSight®: Includes EyeSight® Driver Assist Technology, Lineartronic® CVT, Reverse Automatic Braking, High Beam Assist, and SI-DRIVE, Subaru Rear/Side Vehicle Detection With Blind-Spot Detection With Lane Change Assist & Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel, Electronic Cruise Control, 8.0-inch Infotainment System With Navigation: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio System With High-Resolution Capacitive Touchscreen Display With GPS Navigation System, Apple CarPlay,®, Android Auto, STARLINK® Smartphone Integration (including Aha radio), Dual USB Port, Auxiliary Audio Input, SMS Text Messaging Capability, Bluetooth® Mobile Phone Connectivity With Voice Activation and Bluetooth® Streaming Audio, and SiriusXM® Satellite Radio With Advanced Audio Features, Traffic and Travel Link® (Optional Services), Gauge Cluster With Colour LCD Display, 6-Speaker Audio System, SUBARU STARLINK® Connected Services, Automatic Climate Control, Aluminum Pedals, One-Touch Turn Signal, LED Fog Lights, Auto On/Off Headlights, LED Steering Responsive Headlights, Side Sill Spoiler, 17" Aluminum-Alloy Wheels
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Powertrain
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-291-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
519-291-3791