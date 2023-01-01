Menu
2022 Toyota Venza

10,798 KM

Details Features

$48,995

+ tax & licensing
$48,995

+ taxes & licensing

Listowel Ford

519-291-3520

2022 Toyota Venza

2022 Toyota Venza

LE HYBRID

2022 Toyota Venza

LE HYBRID

Location

Listowel Ford

1199 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 3J1

519-291-3520

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$48,995

+ taxes & licensing

10,798KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9791686
  Stock #: P713
  VIN: JTEAAAAH0NJ116274

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 10,798 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
57 L Fuel Tank
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Lithium Ion Traction Battery
TBD Axle Ratio
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Quasi-Dual Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Transmission: Continuously Variable (ECVT) -inc: Electronically Controlled
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
GVWR: 2,232 kgs (4,920 lbs)
Engine: 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC Dual VVT-i -inc: hybrid synergy drive
410.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Interior

Immobilizer
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Mobile hotspot internet access
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Passenger Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Interior Trim -inc: Leatherette/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Leatherette/Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Analog Appearance
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver's seat, 4-way manual passenger's seat and 2-way power adjustable driver lumbar support

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Blind Spot
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 2.0 and Rear Collision Warning
Collision Mitigation-Front
Lane Tracing Assist (LTA)

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Laminated Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Bodyside Cladding
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Wheels: 18" Alloy
Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Black Grille w/Metal-Look Accents
Black Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Tires: 225/60R18
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and Radio Data System
Streaming Audio
Radio: Audio Plus w/Remote -inc: 4 USB charging ports, Remote Connect (1 year trial), Safety Connect (1 year trial), Service Connect (up to 8 year trial), Android Auto compatibility, Apple Carplay compatibility, SiriusXM w/3-month All-Access trial, aud...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Listowel Ford

Listowel Ford

Primary

1199 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 3J1

