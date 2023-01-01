2022 Toyota Venza

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$48,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 , 7 9 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 9791686

9791686 Stock #: P713

P713 VIN: JTEAAAAH0NJ116274

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 10,798 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electronic Transfer Case Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature 57 L Fuel Tank Battery w/Run Down Protection Lithium Ion Traction Battery TBD Axle Ratio Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Quasi-Dual Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Transmission: Continuously Variable (ECVT) -inc: Electronically Controlled Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel GVWR: 2,232 kgs (4,920 lbs) Engine: 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC Dual VVT-i -inc: hybrid synergy drive 410.0 Kgs Maximum Payload Interior Immobilizer glove box Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Cloth Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder 1 12V DC Power Outlet Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Full Carpet Floor Covering Seats w/Cloth Back Material Mobile hotspot internet access 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Passenger Seat Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Interior Trim -inc: Leatherette/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Leatherette/Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Analog Appearance Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver's seat, 4-way manual passenger's seat and 2-way power adjustable driver lumbar support Safety Back-Up Camera Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag Blind Spot Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 2.0 and Rear Collision Warning Collision Mitigation-Front Lane Tracing Assist (LTA) Exterior DEEP TINTED GLASS Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Laminated Glass Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Black Bodyside Cladding Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Wheels: 18" Alloy Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Black Grille w/Metal-Look Accents Black Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Tires: 225/60R18 Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and Radio Data System Streaming Audio Radio: Audio Plus w/Remote -inc: 4 USB charging ports, Remote Connect (1 year trial), Safety Connect (1 year trial), Service Connect (up to 8 year trial), Android Auto compatibility, Apple Carplay compatibility, SiriusXM w/3-month All-Access trial, aud...

